Anti-Hero Tim Kennedy

The guy who bragged about sniping children?
Almost as if that's a thing that obviously didn't happen....It's like how all the guys who allegedly killed Bin Laden are out doing interviews talking about the whole thing.
I believe it happened.Almost as if that's a thing that obviously didn't happen....
He definitely is, but it's likely a lot of the stories are greatly exaggerated. It's similar to how it was with Chris Kyle - lot of his stories seemed really embellished, but there is undeniable proof that he actually was out there on some GI Joe shit. Tim is definitely a badass, but he wants people to think he's even more badass than he already is. The military, especially during those Iraq/Afghanistan years, was full of psychos like Tim.Damn i always assumed he was a legit bad ass.
So why is everyone saying he s fake?He definitely is, but it's likely a lot of the stories are greatly exaggerated. It's similar to how it was with Chris Kyle - lot of his stories seemed really embellished, but there is undeniable proof that he actually was out there on some GI Joe shit. Tim is definitely a badass, but he wants people to think he's even more badass than he already is. The military, especially during those Iraq/Afghanistan years, was full of psychos like Tim.