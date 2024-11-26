Anti-Hero Tim Kennedy

I remember being a 23 year old Marine with two Afghanistan deployments under my belt and then seeing a quote from Tim Kennedy saying PTSD isn't real and that essentially you're a pussy if you get it. That was pretty much all I needed to know about him. I remember we were always told the spec ops guys were supposed to be "silent professionals." It's like how all the guys who allegedly killed Bin Laden are out doing interviews talking about the whole thing. I'll always be of the opinion that guys who've been to war should treat it like rules 1 and 2 of Fight Club.