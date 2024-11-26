Anti-Hero Tim Kennedy

He made Romero shit on a stool so it doesn't matter
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
The guy who bragged about sniping children?
same guy who had a story about his home being invaded (shortly after he created a home security camera business)

A burglar tried to break into Tim Kennedy’s house in the middle of the night a few days ago.

Kennedy doesn’t mention whether he sent the guy into oblivion / terrorist paradise in the afterlife, or just effected a citizen’s arrest. Either way, talk about picking the wrong fucking house.
I remember being a 23 year old Marine with two Afghanistan deployments under my belt and then seeing a quote from Tim Kennedy saying PTSD isn't real and that essentially you're a pussy if you get it. That was pretty much all I needed to know about him. I remember we were always told the spec ops guys were supposed to be "silent professionals." It's like how all the guys who allegedly killed Bin Laden are out doing interviews talking about the whole thing. I'll always be of the opinion that guys who've been to war should treat it like rules 1 and 2 of Fight Club.
 
mahavishnunj said:
Almost as if that's a thing that obviously didn't happen....
I believe it happened.

But you have slightly conflicting stories from these guys, some of which are really conducting themselves in a "unprofessional" manner
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Damn i always assumed he was a legit bad ass.
He definitely is, but it's likely a lot of the stories are greatly exaggerated. It's similar to how it was with Chris Kyle - lot of his stories seemed really embellished, but there is undeniable proof that he actually was out there on some GI Joe shit. Tim is definitely a badass, but he wants people to think he's even more badass than he already is. The military, especially during those Iraq/Afghanistan years, was full of psychos like Tim.
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
He definitely is, but it's likely a lot of the stories are greatly exaggerated. It's similar to how it was with Chris Kyle - lot of his stories seemed really embellished, but there is undeniable proof that he actually was out there on some GI Joe shit. Tim is definitely a badass, but he wants people to think he's even more badass than he already is. The military, especially during those Iraq/Afghanistan years, was full of psychos like Tim.
So why is everyone saying he s fake?
 
