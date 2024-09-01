Anthony Taylor KO's Gabe Silva (Anderson Silva's son) in Title fight on MIsfits 17

treelo said:



go and fuck off with your lies and bullshit

View attachment 1060955 "young boxing talent"go and fuck off with your lies and bullshit Click to expand...

&

Building young prospectsPrince Prince Naseem Hamed's son. (his name brings eyes and brings his father into the scene which is more eyes and could lead to coaching or commentary). Young Prospects they are bringing up. Amir Anderson, J'Hon Ingram, David Dynamite Lopez. Established dudes under their Roster Muhsin Cason, Idis Virgo, Chris Avila. They are slowly building up the pro roster, next event is a 4 man one night tounery for a million dollar pot and MMA vet Benson Henderson debuting in the tournment as well. you dont have to like the "youtubers" ( fun fact most of the crossover fighter s arent youtubers or tiktokers anymore, they are influncers from other sports, weight lifters, etc.) yes alot of them are trash but a good number have been training for years now and are half way decent and can go toe to toe on the ameature levels ie. OJ rose, King Kenny, Salt Papi, Slim, Levon Bell i couildgo on. SO do some research before calling someone a liar.