Anthony Taylor KO's Gabe Silva (Anderson Silva's son) in Title fight on MIsfits 17

i don't know, he got knocked down twice already and was taking shots flush in the face immediately after.Kind of a weak stoppage that he immediately protested.
well we now got Till vs AT coming up, and yes misfits does influncers but they are also branching off with the pro division and misfts mma division. they already building some nice prosspects plus Prince Naseem Hamed son just signed and had his debut. so its not just "tiktoker/youtuber" Misfits is bringing in young boxing talent under a ufc type model.fuck off with this shit, misfits boxing is a piss take of the sport
youtubers and tiktok dickheads pretending they can fight, and it shows
Building young prospects & Prince Prince Naseem Hamed's son. (his name brings eyes and brings his father into the scene which is more eyes and could lead to coaching or commentary). Young Prospects they are bringing up. Amir Anderson, J'Hon Ingram, David Dynamite Lopez. Established dudes under their Roster Muhsin Cason, Idis Virgo, Chris Avila. They are slowly building up the pro roster, next event is a 4 man one night tounery for a million dollar pot and MMA vet Benson Henderson debuting in the tournment as well. you dont have to like the "youtubers" ( fun fact most of the crossover fighter s arent youtubers or tiktokers anymore, they are influncers from other sports, weight lifters, etc.) yes alot of them are trash but a good number have been training for years now and are half way decent and can go toe to toe on the ameature levels ie. OJ rose, King Kenny, Salt Papi, Slim, Levon Bell i couildgo on. SO do some research before calling someone a liar."young boxing talent"
go and fuck off with your lies and bullshit
i challenge you to find 3 boxing fans who have heard of any of those fighters