Media Anthony Smith responds to TJ Dillashaw saying he'll never be a champion

Cliffs

- Dillashaw says Smith will never be a champion because he's not good enough and he gives up

- Smith admits Dillashaw had a more successful career than him and has made more money

- Smith says he doesn't take Dillashaw's opinion to heart because he cheated, was caught juicing & isn't currently in the testing pool

- Smith says being insulted by Rampage hurt his feelings because he looked up to him since he was a teenager
 
