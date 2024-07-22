svmr_db
Cliffs
- Dillashaw says Smith will never be a champion because he's not good enough and he gives up
- Smith admits Dillashaw had a more successful career than him and has made more money
- Smith says he doesn't take Dillashaw's opinion to heart because he cheated, was caught juicing & isn't currently in the testing pool
- Smith says being insulted by Rampage hurt his feelings because he looked up to him since he was a teenager