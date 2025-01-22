  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Anthony Smith Denied Opportunity to Compete

Yo fam yuh tink Anthony Smith Could Run Thru LHW in slaps?

  • Yeah 🐐

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Nah 😴

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bro goes 0-3 in slaps ✂️

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Prolly do ok like 3-2👌👍

    Votes: 2 40.0%
  • Total voters
    5
PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

#GlobalUnification was key for Prosperity!
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
7,137
Reaction score
13,598
Hunter Campbell str8 h8n fam smdh 🤦

Bro won't let 🦁♥️ fling handz in slaps

😡🚫👋💥




Iono bros tough culd take Wolverine's whip IMHO:





Might lose to mi yute Luke Simple Jack Simonds tho just mi opinion





Made di front page of 6ixdog too so yuh kno ting mad important:

www.sherdog.com

Anthony Smith Says UFC Denied Request to Compete in Power Slap

Anthony Smith’s bid to compete in Power Slap was immediately rejected by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Anyway bro looks sad aboot it lets cheer him up 🙏☝️
 
Last edited:
With his chin it's hardly surprising. He's taken more than enough damage already.

Time to stick to commentating.
 
Contempt said:
With his chin it's hardly surprising. He's taken more than enough damage already.

Time to stick to commentating.
Click to expand...
I'm not even a big fan of his takes. Lets his poor self reflection of himself affect his view of other fighters. Says Jones isn't great at anything, just good at everything. Saying Alex doesn't have power at LHW and other fighters have a lot more power in the division. Pretty much all his loses he has poor self reflection on. Said Dolidze is a horrible matchup for him because he's a very good grappler and striker, thought if he didn't get injured he had Magomed where he wanted him. He's basically Tony Ferguson except can disguise his delusions better where Ferguson is more hyperbolic about his view of himself where Smith disguises his view of himself in more of an analytic way but just as delusional as Tony.
 
MMAProfessional said:
I'm not even a big fan of his takes. Lets his poor self reflection of himself affect his view of other fighters. Says Jones isn't great at anything, just good at everything. Saying Alex doesn't have power at LHW and other fighters have a lot more power in the division. Pretty much all his loses he has poor self reflection on. Said Dolidze is a horrible matchup for him because he's a very good grappler and striker, thought if he didn't get injured he had Magomed where he wanted him. He's basically Tony Ferguson except can disguise his delusions better where Ferguson is more hyperbolic about his view of himself where Smith disguises his view of himself in more of an analytic way but just as delusional as Tony.
Click to expand...
Like his commentating or not... I would never wish CTE on anyone and he's a prime candidate if he keeps going like he has been.

Unfortunately, most pro fighters are just terrible at realising when to hang them up. Seems like he needs Joe to have THE TALK with him.
 
As long as they don't target the side his dentist Glover did work on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,892
Messages
56,800,241
Members
175,417
Latest member
eyad

Share this page

Back
Top