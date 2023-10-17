Anthony Pettis FC, MMA, betting thread, BetOnline

Anthony Pettis FC, MMA, betting thread, BetOnline

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/4224-showtime-fighting-championship-sfc
https://twitter.com/anthonypettisfc

Anthony_Pettis_FC-logo.png


Anthony Pettis FC 8: Manchester Fight Night

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/104160-anthony-pettis-fc-8-manchester-fight-night

  • Friday 10.20.2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: YouTube
  • Promotion: Anthony Pettis FC
  • Tapology Accounts: Showtimeseg
  • Venue: Bowlers Exhibition Centre
  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Enclosure: Cage
  • MMA Bouts: 18

Oct 20 Fri 2023 - Anthony Pettis FC 8
10:00 AM
25101
Edgar Oliveira
+425
25102
Louis Lee Scott
-600
10:00 AM
25105
Karvann Ahmadi
+375
25106
James Williams
-500
10:00 AM
25109
Jose Maquiniche
+350
25110
Callum Connor
-450
10:00 AM
25113
Indy Briar
+350
25114
Levi Steedman
-450
10:00 AM
25117
Leandro Lima
+375
25118
Matiss Zaharovs
-500
10:00 AM
25121
Arthur Jacob
+350
25122
Haider Khan
-450
10:00 AM
25125
Alex Budoiu
+350
25126
Jack Axworthy
-450
10:00 AM
25129
Lukasz Szala
+240
25130
Malichi Edwards
-300
10:00 AM
25133
Scott Johnson
+160
25134
Andy Yates
-200
 
Last edited:
I played Indy Briar at +450.

Briar is a tall and relatively strong grappler that is 0-2 as a professional. She went 4-6 as an ammie but did notch a good win over PFL fighter Shanelle Dyer. She has good lower body takedowns out of the clinch, is heavy on top, and will posture up with GNP in the final minute of rounds to secure them. Her standup is the weakest part of her game though she does throw hard which backs opponents up and appears willing to take whatever punishment is necessary to secure takedowns.

Her opponent Levi Steedman is a scrappy striker with good footwork, that lacks the athleticism to impose her striking (which is pretty good tbh). Her takedown defense has been consistently poor through all of her professional fights.

This is a value play but I do believe Briar has a significantly stronger chance of winning than the 18% her current betting line implies. Her opponent Levi Steedman realistically shouldn't be any higher than -200 because she lost a very similar type of fight in her second professional fight a little under two years ago:



Imo either Steedman knocks Briar out or Briar grapples her way to victory through a three round decision off of control or a late sub. Briar should be 1-1, she was robbed in her professional debut on the scorecards after dominating her opponent on the ground and in the clinch for 3 rounds. Her other professional loss was too a very athletic striker that looked greased, she took a lot of punishment in the fight and survived without getting knocked down, which is why I am bullish on her chances of surviving long enough on the feet in this fight to implement her grappling. There is value imo on Briar down to +200.
 
www.tapology.com

Anthony Pettis FC 9: Milwaukee Fight Night 3 | MMA Event | Tapology

Anthony Pettis FC 9 takes place Sunday, November 19, 2023 with 16 fights at Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Sunday, November 19

betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/anthony-pettis-fc-9

Sunday 11.19.2023 at 03:00 PM ET
Anthony Pettis FC 9

Nov 19 Sun 2023 - Anthony Pettis FC 9
03:00 PM
25501
Dillion Cox
+275
25502
Cody Linne
-350
03:00 PM
25505
Ty Johnson
+375
25506
Motaz Askar
-500
03:00 PM
25509
Lashawn Alcocks
+600
25510
Nate Jennerman
-900
03:00 PM
25513
Dre Miley
+400
25514
David Evans
-550
03:00 PM
25517
Kory Beck
+300
25518
Sergio Plascencia
-400
03:00 PM
25521
Tyler Veal
-300
25522
Shane WhiteEagle
+240
 
