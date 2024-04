Anthony Pettis FC, MMA, betting thread, BetOnline

I played Indy Briar at +450.Briar is a tall and relatively strong grappler that is 0-2 as a professional. She went 4-6 as an ammie but did notch a good win over PFL fighter Shanelle Dyer . She has good lower body takedowns out of the clinch, is heavy on top, and will posture up with GNP in the final minute of rounds to secure them. Her standup is the weakest part of her game though she does throw hard which backs opponents up and appears willing to take whatever punishment is necessary to secure takedowns.Her opponent Levi Steedman is a scrappy striker with good footwork, that lacks the athleticism to impose her striking (which is pretty good tbh). Her takedown defense has been consistently poor through all of her professional fights.This is a value play but I do believe Briar has a significantly stronger chance of winning than the 18% her current betting line implies. Her opponent Levi Steedman realistically shouldn't be any higher than -200 because she lost a very similar type of fight in her second professional fight a little under two years ago:Imo either Steedman knocks Briar out or Briar grapples her way to victory through a three round decision off of control or a late sub. Briar should be 1-1, she was robbed in her professional debut on the scorecards after dominating her opponent on the ground and in the clinch for 3 rounds. Her other professional loss was too a very athletic striker that looked greased, she took a lot of punishment in the fight and survived without getting knocked down, which is why I am bullish on her chances of surviving long enough on the feet in this fight to implement her grappling. There is value imo on Briar down to +200.