Boxers have roughly 50% more of their body as a target in MMA -- that is protected in Boxing. Legs, butt, hips, back, etc -- all can be hit, grabbed, and manipulated.



Boxers don't have to worry about kicks, knees, or elbows ( legally), as well as all of grappling to drain energy, ground and pound, and submissions.



Joshua is a specialist in a limited rule set of Boxing.



Would love to see him take a pay cut to actually fight professional MMA at the highest level -- but I doubt that will happen.



Even Ryan Hall has a chance in the cage.