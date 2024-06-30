  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Another example of why weight cutting is pointless and ruins fights

Diego kills himself to make 146, fight gets changed to 155, then ends up fighting at what he walks at 165 all to fight another guy who also weighs 165.


Can we just get rid of weight class limits and just match fighters based on their current weight? The fans dont give a shit what they weigh in at, they just want to see good fights.


Such a bush-league sport. They do this on purpose.


I've said it before and will say it again, the UFC knowingly doesn't do anything about weight cutting because it benefits them to do so. It probably leads to more KO's so they wont do anything about it.
 
The UFC made Lopes change weights 3 times on purpose? I think it's the fighters who want every advantage they can. It's going to take several guys not caring and going out at a natural weight despite the size disadvantage or a mass shift of almost everyone moving up a weight. I guarantee they weren't forcing Rumble to fight at 170 after he was missing weight. Same with Gastelum and all the other guys who have weight problems.
 
Spot on. It forces you to look shredded for the promotional photos and you have less of a capacity to absorb strikes.

It is clear they want it to stay this way and don't see no problem harming the health of the fighters. TRY FUCKING SOMETHING. It won't be perfect but probably it's a step on the right direction. They just keep on doing nothing because they don't care about the fighters.
 
Same day weigh ins probably accomplish the same thing
 
The best way to stop unsafe weight-cutting is to make fighters weigh-in on the day of the fight.
But, I see why promoters will not like this. Losing a main event due to a missed weight hours before the fight could be very expensive.
 
Yep. The weight you're at when you enter the ring is the weight class you should be fighting in. So basically, what you weigh when fully hydrated
 
they could do the One FC weight class system or even have weigh ins an hour or so before the fights. other than that it is really hard to police weight cutting.
 
No it doesn't benefit the UFC by screwing up their cards due to weight cutting related problems and injuries. The UFC can always photoshop some abs or something. Its just a problem with sports that have weight classes.

My solution is to mandate frequent year round weigh ins to force fighters to be at their natural walking weight. Don't make weight - fines/pay cut on the next purse. And mandatory weigh ins every day for 6 weeks before a fight at an authorized clinic or by authorized persons. Sounds doable for the main card fighters for the bigger events but not practical for every fighter. Its not going to work for women fighters though because their weight fluctuate too much.
 
