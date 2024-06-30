Another example of why weight cutting is pointless and ruins fights

Diego kills himself to make 146, fight gets changed to 155, then ends up fighting at what he walks at 165 all to fight another guy who also weighs 165.





Can we just get rid of weight class limits and just match fighters based on their current weight? The fans dont give a shit what they weigh in at, they just want to see good fights.





Such a bush-league sport. They do this on purpose.





I've said it before and will say it again, the UFC knowingly doesn't do anything about weight cutting because it benefits them to do so. It probably leads to more KO's so they wont do anything about it.