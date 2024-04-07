Social Another blm activist charged with fraud.

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
28,834
Reaction score
15,457
https://thepostmillennial.com/black...rged-with-fraud-misuse-of-500000-in-donations

The world’s “sexiest albino” has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing 500k in donations that poured in during 2020. “Sir Major Paige”(aka Tyree Conyers-Page) solicited donations that he later used to live a lavish lifestyle and buy residential properties. A blm activist buying properties with donations-where have I heard this from? Oh yeah, all of them.

He claimed that the money was going to social justice causes and claims he donated some to a battered women’s shelter, but it’s tough to give very much to the shelter if you’re buying houses, televisions, suits, and going to expensive dinners nightly.

And this dude may be the ugliest motherfucker I have seen in a really long time. Like tito ortiz fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down.

He was previously charged three years ago for pocketing $200k but that has since been upped to the 500k.


 
More of his ugly
Mug

Here he questioned for his charges for impersonating a police officer. Can’t make this shit up-anti-police protester arrested for pretending to be a cop.
 
“solicited donations that he later used to live a lavish lifestyle and buy residential properties-where have I heard this from?”

I dunno, maybe the Trump Foundation?
 
Brutus....... said:
“solicited donations that he later used to live a lavish lifestyle and buy residential properties-where have I heard this from?”

I dunno, maybe the Trump Foundation?
Click to expand...

Did you just “what about trump” me? I hate trump, buddy.
 
nhbbear said:
Did you just “what about trump” me? I hate trump, buddy.
Click to expand...

But, everything is about Trump when you are a Left Cult Clown. 🤡

BLM has been proven to be a fraud organization time and time again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,495
Messages
55,362,120
Members
174,751
Latest member
kimblejeremy6

Share this page

Back
Top