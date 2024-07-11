Ankalaev makes promise to Russian media that he'll KO Pereira badly

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,678
Reaction score
6,743
"This fight with Alex Pereira has to take place in Abu Dhabi. It's the only logical decision, as there was nothing vacant in August or September anyway."

"No fighter in the division is as complex as me, Pereira's stance is more overrated than people think. When I'm done with him, he won't remember anything about the match and will
just ask his team: 'Are we back in Brazil yet?' I promise you that he will be knocked out badly," Ankalaev told RT Sport

mma.bg

Анкалаев: Перейра няма да знае къде се намира, след като го нокаутирам — MMA.BG

Анкалаев говори за Перейра
mma.bg mma.bg
 
Risk of the takedown sets up the striking so it’s possible. Ank has heavy hands
 
If the UFC lets this jobber get his shot in Abu Dhabi it will be stupid. Let Alex decide where he wants the fight to happen and when, if not then he should fight Ulberg or Rountree.
 
"This fight with Alex Pereira has to take place in Abu Dhabi."

oh-fuck-off-go-away.gif
 
He could have already had his shot but he only wants to fight one fight a year in religious whacko land. Fuck him. I’m so sick of this entitled shit.

Fighters who fight often like Alex need to be rewarded and fighters who are 1-1 in their last 2, boring as hell and inactive should have to beg for it.

I’m sick of seeing these neckbeards try to call the shots when they’re lucky to even be mentioned. Praying for a Pereira KO to get this guy out of the title picture. We do not need another boring champ who never fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Fights to make after UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2
Replies
8
Views
391
deanambrose
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,619
Messages
55,836,697
Members
174,957
Latest member
Ahmed eldwansy

Share this page

Back
Top