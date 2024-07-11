Ankalaev makes promise to Russian media that he'll KO Pereira badly

Unheralded Truth
"This fight with Alex Pereira has to take place in Abu Dhabi. It's the only logical decision, as there was nothing vacant in August or September anyway."
"No fighter in the division is as complex as me, Pereira's stance is more overrated than people think. When I'm done with him, he won't remember anything about the match and will
just ask his team: 'Are we back in Brazil yet?' I promise you that he will be knocked out badly," Ankalaev told RT Sport
