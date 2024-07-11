Ankalaev makes promise to Russian media that he'll KO Pereira badly

He could have already had his shot but he only wants to fight one fight a year in religious whacko land. Fuck him. I’m so sick of this entitled shit.



Fighters who fight often like Alex need to be rewarded and fighters who are 1-1 in their last 2, boring as hell and inactive should have to beg for it.



I’m sick of seeing these neckbeards try to call the shots when they’re lucky to even be mentioned. Praying for a Pereira KO to get this guy out of the title picture. We do not need another boring champ who never fights.