Ankalaev has more wins of current ranked fighers than Hill and Jiri combined

Ankalaev boring, not a draw, has a scrabble name.



Pereira epitomizing excitement, appeals to the western audience and has an easy name to pronounce and identify with.



They don't want Ankalaev anywhere near Pereira, Pereira is a great talent but his entire career is manufactured, this isn't the Olympics, its prize fighting. He's not the best but he had a story to sell in his history with Izzy and became a star off it to the MMA world. What do you expect? It's all money signs guys. They don't even sign the best fighters anymore cause they won't take 12k contracts.