Ankalaev feet is slow. He is not much faster than Alex. He does flow much better than Alex in terms of combinations and transitions but almost everyone does. Ankalaev isn't a defensive wizard on his feet. People have landed on him before. You can't really risk that type of fight with Alex. I don't believe Alex has the best chin but he carries a lot of power with different strikes. It's not just a left hook thing.Alex is a plodder. He is strong but he isn't fast or athletic. That combination he throws when he shoots the arrow. It's really how he shadowboxes when he wants to be fast. It looks ridiculously slow. If you can't stop his leg kicks then he is going to end up punching you in the face. So far he has shown that he just needs one opportunity to land and he can change the fight. Ankalaev should wrestle Alex on the ground. Ankalaev doesn't have the best ground game but it's good enough to stay on top with punches.