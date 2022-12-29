Andrew Tate arrested

Mod Note: Do not make post with pedo accusations. Do not make post defending pedophilia. Dont make post about women enjoying rape. Dont make post about wishing death on other. If you see a post that you think is against the rules use the report button, do not engage that post. The mods will decide if the post is against the rules. If you want to discuss this topic, stay within the guidelines of this forum. If you do not follow the rules you can expect to be carded

Both major Norwegian newspapers says he got arrested for human trafficking..



Anybody knows more?



I am stil not sure who he is. But i have seen the guy in my YouTube feed lately