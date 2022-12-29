Andrew Tate arrested

Mod Note: Do not make post with pedo accusations. Do not make post defending pedophilia. Dont make post about women enjoying rape. Dont make post about wishing death on other. If you see a post that you think is against the rules use the report button, do not engage that post. The mods will decide if the post is against the rules. If you want to discuss this topic, stay within the guidelines of this forum. If you do not follow the rules you can expect to be carded
Both major Norwegian newspapers says he got arrested for human trafficking..

Anybody knows more?

I am stil not sure who he is. But i have seen the guy in my YouTube feed lately
 
Slow. Twitter broke this story an hour ago. There's a vid of him getting arrested. Not sure if it's real or not. Didn't look handcuffed and who knows these days
 
My name is said:
Slow. Twitter broke this story an hour ago. There's a vid of him getting arrested. Not sure if it's real or not. Didn't look handcuffed and who knows these days
Well yeah. I dont really know the guy. And Norwegian new tend to be slow. So it is what it is
 
