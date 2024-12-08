Is Conor McGregor going broke? Insider suggests disgraced UFC star could be losing ‘$5-10 million a month’ UFC’s Conor McGregor could be racking up considerable financial losses after losing his Proper 12 partnership, severed in the wake of his sexual assault civil suit.

This new era may rival his post Khabib pre Dustin humble era.His Instagram description yesterdayto this todayDropped (by) the whisky and beer, saying his prayers taking his vitamins...Also potentially going broke, this could be the beginning of his Rocky 5 story arc where he forced to return to the slums and go back to his roots