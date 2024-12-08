Media And just like that, humble, family prayer Conor is born

This new era may rival his post Khabib pre Dustin humble era.


His Instagram description yesterday

Screenshot-2024-12-01-235019.png


to this today


1733616142714.png

Dropped (by) the whisky and beer, saying his prayers taking his vitamins...

Is Conor McGregor going broke? Insider suggests disgraced UFC star could be losing ‘$5-10 million a month’

UFC’s Conor McGregor could be racking up considerable financial losses after losing his Proper 12 partnership, severed in the wake of his sexual assault civil suit.
Also potentially going broke, this could be the beginning of his Rocky 5 story arc where he forced to return to the slums and go back to his roots




I don't like Conor at all but I doubt he's going broke. If he was that'd be like that guy on the Jersey Shore that went broke after amassing millions.
 
The 5 time world champion is including his interim belt isn't it?
 
How could Conor go broke though? I don't see that happening..

He probably isnt buy a yacht anytime I like rich, but I'm sure he is still loaded...
 
He will be back in the ufc loved by everyone like nothing happened

Schaub, Ariel and the others are busting a nut at the thought

I told you guys he is far from finished. The States will welcome him
 
