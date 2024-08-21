Analyzing the amazing career of Darren Till

Nicknamed The Gorilla... probably because he was much bigger than some of his opponents.

He came undefeated in UFC after beating 12 cans.

He beat 3 guys who were cut fast from UFC for having negative records and he had a draw with Nicolas Dalby, who is a decent fighter, but was also cut from UFC at that time.

He beat LW Cowboy Cerrone. It was Darrren's second and last finish in UFC. Yet, Darren was seen as a guy with KO power, although he only had 2 finishes in UFC.
Mention: Cowboy looked much smaller than him.

Then, Darren fought in UK, because we all know the UK robberies, don't we, Bisping?
He "beat" Wonderboy. Great decision. Not according to the media and to the fans, but according to the judges.

He got a title shot and he blew it, he lost badly against a guy who was KTFO by a youtuber.
He got KTFO again by Masvidal. It happens.

After that, he moved to MW to fight people his own size. Gorilla era 2.

He beat Gastelum by split decision, while being a point fighter and refusing to engage with Gastelum.
He lost to Whittaker, but he still complains to this day that Whittaker was point fighting him.
After that, he lost two more times at MW and was released from UFC.

His record in UFC should be be 5-6-1. He mostly beat cans and smaller guys and he was a decision fighter, not a finishing machine, like some people believe.

He is mostly known for being Chimaev's loveboy, while learning zero wrestling from Chimaev. Also, for being blind during weight cutting.

Yet, he managed to beat all these guys... in his head.


1uzccntitled-png.1059171


zlidzcixyc531.gif


59aedf001f1f09c0fae8f6e179d3ebe434997301.gif



Darren Till at its best... one of the most overrated title challengers

20221211124405_GettyImages1448251302.JPG
 
calling someone gay. till went full on middle school.

i think till realizes his career is probably not bouncing back to anything noteworthy, so may as well have fun with it.
 
lol really loving these break downs keep them coming
 
“You can’t have worries outside of this game,” Till told reporters. “I’ve got a girlfriend who’s seven months pregnant, I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil who I haven’t seen for a year, I don’t really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I’m in this for.”

“I ain’t no welterweight,” he continued. “I’m a light heavyweight in the welterweight division. It should be illegal, what I’m doing. The UFC should ban it but they can’t because I do it naturally and I do it professionally, and no one can do a fucking thing about it.”

WIwco7X.pngWIwco7X.png
 
I’m no fan but he did start out 17-0-1 with a high finish rate

And 3 of his 5 losses were to ufc champs & Brunson & Mas are no scrubs either

But he was out of his league fighting top MWs he should’ve stayed at WW he probably could’ve been a decent gatekeeper there
 
