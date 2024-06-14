D 1 Wrestler
What's up with this by the way? The same people who were crying about kneeling during the the national anthem are now flying their flags upside down, which is worse imo. Any who, the largest veteran association is now saying stop. Will the hypocritical red necks listen to the veterans they claimed they were fighting for during the kneeling situation?
WASHINGTON — The veteran organization the American Legion weighed in on the upside-down American flag controversy on Thursday, noting that flags should only be flown this way if there is "extreme danger to life or property."
Major veterans organization weighs in on upside-down American flags
The American Legion said flags should be flown upside down only if there is “extreme danger to life or property.”
