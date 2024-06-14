Flying the flag upside down is a signal of distress. The ones doing so think the country is in distress because it's not going the way they want.



Everyone today has become a crybaby and needs something to complain about while pointing to the other guy saying it's their fault.



I realize I may stand alone in this controversial opinion, but... I fervidly believe in peaceful expression. Whether it's kneeling during the anthem or flying the flag upside down. While the reaction of others may not be peaceful, if the initial action expression is peaceful I support that. You can't say you fought to defend that freedom and then get mad at the way people use it. And I say that as a 20-year veteran in the military.