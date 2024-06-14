  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social American legion says stop flying flags upside down

D 1 Wrestler

D 1 Wrestler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 9, 2012
Messages
31,964
Reaction score
16,044
What's up with this by the way? The same people who were crying about kneeling during the the national anthem are now flying their flags upside down, which is worse imo. Any who, the largest veteran association is now saying stop. Will the hypocritical red necks listen to the veterans they claimed they were fighting for during the kneeling situation?




WASHINGTON — The veteran organization the American Legion weighed in on the upside-down American flag controversy on Thursday, noting that flags should only be flown this way if there is "extreme danger to life or property."

www.nbcnews.com

Major veterans organization weighs in on upside-down American flags

The American Legion said flags should be flown upside down only if there is “extreme danger to life or property.”
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
Flying the flag upside down is a signal of distress. The ones doing so think the country is in distress because it's not going the way they want.

Everyone today has become a crybaby and needs something to complain about while pointing to the other guy saying it's their fault.

I realize I may stand alone in this controversial opinion, but... I fervidly believe in peaceful expression. Whether it's kneeling during the anthem or flying the flag upside down. While the reaction of others may not be peaceful, if the initial action expression is peaceful I support that. You can't say you fought to defend that freedom and then get mad at the way people use it. And I say that as a 20-year veteran in the military.
 
Other said:
Flying the flag upside down is a signal of distress. The ones doing so think the country is in distress because it's not going the way they want.

Everyone today has become a crybaby and needs something to complain about while pointing to the other guy saying it's their fault.

I realize I may stand alone in this controversial opinion, but... I fervidly believe in peaceful expression. Whether it's kneeling during the anthem or flying the flag upside down. While the reaction of others may not be peaceful, if the initial action expression is peaceful I support that. You can't say you fought to defend that freedom and then get mad at the way people use it. And I say that as a 20-year veteran in the military.
Click to expand...

I agree that is tasteless and very crybaby of the folks doing it.

But it is their right, just like it's mine and the Legions to call them out on it.
 
I think people should just use the flag in it original form and presentation. Anytime this stuff happens, it feels like some petty underhanded way to separate someone’s patriotism from another person/ groups patriotism. It doesn’t keep me up at night but I do think it’s a symptom of polarization that we even find ways to argue about the flag.
 
Thrawn33 said:
I agree that is tasteless and very crybaby of the folks doing it.

But it is their right, just like it's mine and the Legions to call them out on it.
Click to expand...

Exactly.

I may not agree with what everyone does, but I support their right to do it. Just as I equally support those who call them out... so long as it's all peaceful. Because that's the heart of that freedom.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
don't you dare skid a tire on a fucking pride flag, you will literally go to jail.
Click to expand...
Now that is stupid when the Pride Flag isn't even real and who gave the Twinks the right to the rainbow....Leprechauns fought hard to claim that rainbow and protect their gold nuggets.
 
7504f7e1-91ac-4ce7-8397-66cf0b1308b3_text.gif
 
Very stupid way to protest - especially if you never served the flag.

It's legitimately the same thing as kneeling during the anthem, but people pretend that its different.

People have the right to do it though, of course.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
The fucking irony in this is just too much.
Click to expand...
They celebrated the vandalism of historic statues and said nothing while cities burned down but now they got their panties in a wad because some kids skidded out on a twink flag that doesn't even belong on the highway...Shits to funny.
 
it’s like they got so mad about getting their shit pushed in about still flying the confederate flag, that they said

“fine! We’ll fly your damn flag but we will fly it upside down”… Check!
 
Now the left is all about the US flag?

The country is in distress. There is an invasion at the southern border and the President just shit his pants on TV
 
Kingz said:
Now the left is all about the US flag?

The country is in distress. There is an invasion at the southern border and the President just shit his pants on TV
Click to expand...
8 suspected Terrorists with ties to ISIS arrested two day ago and all crossed illegally... The border needs to be closed now.
 
Kingz said:
Now the left is all about the US flag?
Click to expand...
The American Legion is the left? Or is it anyone that disagrees with you about anything is the left because you are incapable of seeing the world beyond partisanship?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Law Justice Alito allegedly had a ‘Stop the Steal’ symbol on display at his house
13 14 15
Replies
293
Views
7K
Sinister
Sinister
White Whale
Crime Elon Musk says Biden flying 320K ‘unvetted’ migrants into the US sets stage ‘for something far worse than 9/11’
7 8 9
Replies
163
Views
5K
PEB
PEB

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,394
Messages
55,689,837
Members
174,898
Latest member
Yvonne

Share this page

Back
Top