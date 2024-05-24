American Airlines backtracks on blaming 9-year-old girl recorded in plane bathroom A flight attendant allegedly recorded girls using the bathroom on four ocassions, according to police

The employee hid a phone in the first class toilets behind a sign labelled ''toilet seat broken.'' Their legal defence stated that the girl is at fault because she should have been aware of this and by using the bathroom she should have accepted the risks that someone may have hidden a camera inside it. AA have backtracked and stated this was a poor defence made by their lawyers and does not represent their own view.I would call this one of the worst defences in history but have actually studied law and know this sort of argumentation is touted among certain students. It is more commonly known as victim blaming or victim shaming. It tends to be used mostly by lineage students who lack understanding or concern relating to civil society. The argument always falls under the onus that the person claiming the transgression is always at fault for allowing themselves to be in that position in the first place. So yes the view is commonly touted by a lot of wannabe lawyers but I haven't actually seen the ridiculous argument used on this scale before.On Monday, a lawyer representing the airline wrote in a filing that the little girl should have been aware that a device was recording her while she was using the bathroom.“Any injuries or illnesses alleged to have been sustained by Plaintiff, Mary Doe, were proximately caused by Plaintiff’s own fault and negligence, were proximately caused by Plaintiff’s use of the compromised lavatory, which she knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device,” the filing said.