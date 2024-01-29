Ambiguous, freaky or/and off-the-wall song thread

triptych
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2023
- Messages
- 3,033
- Reaction score
- 3,275
Ok, I've been listening to underground freaky music all my life and I'm proud of it. The freakiest and most ambiguous songs have been written largely in the last 30 years....downright openly ambiguous songs. Unleash the most ambiguous songs you've ever heard here....
This one by Liz Phair really struck me ....it's a wonder it hasn't been banned !!!!
This one by Liz Phair really struck me ....it's a wonder it hasn't been banned !!!!