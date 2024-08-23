deadshot138
Amazon One
The fast, convenient, contactless way to use your palm to pay at a store, present a loyalty card, enter a venue, or badge into work. Enter, identify, and pay with Amazon One.
one.amazon.com
I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times. Whether or not you believe in that is a different matter. Am I the only one who finds this strange? Once you give up the anonymity of cash or even cards and can only pay with biometrics, seems like you're giving up some independence and freedom.