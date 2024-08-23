Social Amazon One=New World Order?

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
23,097
Reaction score
19,530
one.amazon.com

Amazon One

The fast, convenient, contactless way to use your palm to pay at a store, present a loyalty card, enter a venue, or badge into work. Enter, identify, and pay with Amazon One.
one.amazon.com one.amazon.com

I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times. Whether or not you believe in that is a different matter. Am I the only one who finds this strange? Once you give up the anonymity of cash or even cards and can only pay with biometrics, seems like you're giving up some independence and freedom.
 
deadshot138 said:
one.amazon.com

Amazon One

The fast, convenient, contactless way to use your palm to pay at a store, present a loyalty card, enter a venue, or badge into work. Enter, identify, and pay with Amazon One.
one.amazon.com one.amazon.com

I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times. Whether or not you believe in that is a different matter. Am I the only one who finds this strange? Once you give up the anonymity of cash or even cards and can only pay with biometrics, seems like you're giving up some independence and freedom.
Click to expand...
cash is state owned anyway. You aint given up shit really cos they own it anyway. Money is tender because they say it is and we accept it as such.
 
PBAC said:
cash is state owned anyway. You aint given up shit really cos they own it anyway. Money is tender because they say it is and we accept it as such.
Click to expand...
Calm down bro, Shhhhhhhh…

Amazon has drones
 
deadshot138 said:
one.amazon.com

Amazon One

The fast, convenient, contactless way to use your palm to pay at a store, present a loyalty card, enter a venue, or badge into work. Enter, identify, and pay with Amazon One.
one.amazon.com one.amazon.com

I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times. Whether or not you believe in that is a different matter. Am I the only one who finds this strange? Once you give up the anonymity of cash or even cards and can only pay with biometrics, seems like you're giving up some independence and freedom.
Click to expand...
No comment on this particular tech, but the relevant bit in Revelations predicts no one can buy or sell anything without adherence to such a system. Seems impossible to impose in today's society, don't you think? Bartering is already making a comeback. And then you have crypto, and cash sure as fuck isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

First, you'd need the ascension of the anti-Christ, the Beast, but I think Trump will lose in November. Then you need the imposition of the mark of the Beast, to wit, "...so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."

It's not a voluntary change. The Chinese are a lot closer to that sort of system, frankly, and even they aren't there quite yet. I don't believe in all that but if Xi suddenly turned his attention to buying Netanyahu I might be kinda worried, but not until the shekel or the yen becomes the world's only currency.
 
Andy Capp said:
No comment on this particular tech, but the relevant bit in Revelations predicts no one can buy or sell anything without adherence to such a system. Seems impossible to impose in today's society, don't you think? Bartering is already making a comeback. And then you have crypto, and cash sure as fuck isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

First, you'd need the ascension of the anti-Christ, the Beast, but I think Trump will lose in November. Then you need the imposition of the mark of the Beast, to wit, "...so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."

It's not a voluntary change. The Chinese are a lot closer to that sort of system, frankly, and even they aren't there quite yet. I don't believe in all that but if Xi suddenly turned his attention to buying Netanyahu I might be kinda worried, but not until the shekel or the yen becomes the world's only currency.
Click to expand...

Trump was already president.
 
deadshot138 said:
one.amazon.com

Amazon One

The fast, convenient, contactless way to use your palm to pay at a store, present a loyalty card, enter a venue, or badge into work. Enter, identify, and pay with Amazon One.
one.amazon.com one.amazon.com

I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times. Whether or not you believe in that is a different matter. Am I the only one who finds this strange? Once you give up the anonymity of cash or even cards and can only pay with biometrics, seems like you're giving up some independence and freedom.
Click to expand...
I agree with this, along with PayPal and others we're headed dystopian rather fast. Soon we won't be able to tell what's real or not through our screens, your pay will be all digital etc
 
many municipalities have laws that businesses are required to accept cash payment
 
Andy Capp said:
No comment on this particular tech, but the relevant bit in Revelations predicts no one can buy or sell anything without adherence to such a system. Seems impossible to impose in today's society, don't you think? Bartering is already making a comeback. And then you have crypto, and cash sure as fuck isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

First, you'd need the ascension of the anti-Christ, the Beast, but I think Trump will lose in November. Then you need the imposition of the mark of the Beast, to wit, "...so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."

It's not a voluntary change. The Chinese are a lot closer to that sort of system, frankly, and even they aren't there quite yet. I don't believe in all that but if Xi suddenly turned his attention to buying Netanyahu I might be kinda worried, but not until the shekel or the yen becomes the world's only currency.
Click to expand...
Bartering making a comeback would be nice though, and being able to keep coupons or discounts streamlined, digitally in your hand
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
Bartering making a comeback would be nice though, and being able to keep coupons or discounts streamlined, digitally in your hand
Click to expand...
It is, particularly in relatively rural areas, obviously.
Horiguchi'sEar said:
I agree with this, along with PayPal and others we're headed dystopian rather fast. Soon we won't be able to tell what's real or not through our screens, your pay will be all digital etc
Click to expand...
If you had any idea how many people ask me per week whether I accept payment methods other than cash your concern would evaporate instantly. Once you get outside the big cities there are still many many places doing cash only transactions.
 
syct23 said:
Everyone else: Why are they trying to make computers and electronics smaller, it makes no sense..
Click to expand...
I confess I can't make sense of this comment.

Also, let's see them try that in a real forest that isn't made of grass.
 
deadshot138 said:
I have only a loose knowledge of Revelations but was always told a cashless society in which you use your hand to pay for stuff was an earmark of the end times.
Click to expand...
What does Revelations say about credit cards?
 
Well the first thing you've gotta realize, brother, is this right here is the future of paying for anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social ‘It’s been hell’: injured Amazon workers turn to GoFundMe to pay bills
Replies
18
Views
530
oldshadow
oldshadow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,845
Messages
56,079,150
Members
175,066
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top