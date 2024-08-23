No comment on this particular tech, but the relevant bit in Revelations predicts no one can buy or sell anything without adherence to such a system. Seems impossible to impose in today's society, don't you think? Bartering is already making a comeback. And then you have crypto, and cash sure as fuck isn't going anywhere anytime soon.



First, you'd need the ascension of the anti-Christ, the Beast, but I think Trump will lose in November. Then you need the imposition of the mark of the Beast, to wit, "...so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."



It's not a voluntary change. The Chinese are a lot closer to that sort of system, frankly, and even they aren't there quite yet. I don't believe in all that but if Xi suddenly turned his attention to buying Netanyahu I might be kinda worried, but not until the shekel or the yen becomes the world's only currency.