Am I being weird?

So I started working recently for that big company, office with 1000+ people at different grades.



Very often I meet new people and after working with them for 1-2 hours they asking me this particular question.



'do you have kids?'



To be honest I find it a very personal question and I'm not really comfortable answering it although I do answer it because if I said something along the lines of 'this matter is private to me I would rather not to discuss it' then I could possibly sent some negative 'vibes' and work wouldn't be as pleasant going forward.



So yeah, what's your take on this. I don't really know what to do about this, it's uncomfortable.