Crime Allegations of raping a 13 year have been refiled against Trump

Rape Allegations Refiled Against Trump

MANHATTAN (CN) – A woman who says Donald Trump raped her at a private sex party when she was 13 years old refiled a lawsuit against him Friday, two weeks after voluntarily dismissing a suit based on the same claims. The new complaint, filed in the federal court in Manhattan, restates...
In other news the Supreme Court just made having sex with a 13 year old legal.
The new Epstein Docs dropped and Trump is all over them. No wonder he said in his interview he would not release them. Also Trump was on the plane 7 times which is weird because all his Lickspittles told me Trump was never on the plane.
Then you have Trump admitting walking in on teenage girls dressing rooms just to see them naked.
Not saying Trump is a Pedo but there is a lot of Pedo smoke around him. The sad part is his voters won’t care, if he is guilty.
 
Lol, that's the one from Hillary dated 5 weeks before the 2016 election. We still have another couple months before dems go back to the well of 30 year old fake gang rape accusations, then the nutjob disappears when it doesn't help the party anymore and cash in on their book deal and merch shop.




