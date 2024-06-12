All WW champions ranked

1. GSP - 12 title fight wins, 9 defenses, most takedowns, control and top time, strike defense and takedown accruacy,

2. Matt Hughes - 9 title fight wins, 7 defenses, almost all of his title fight wins were finishes

3. Kamaru Usman -- 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, knocked out all of his title fight opponents although there were only 3 of them, longest win streak in WW history with 15, best TDD in WW history

4. Pat Miletich - 5 title fight wins, 4 defenses, first WW champion

5. Tyron Woodley - 4 title fight wins, 4 defenses although one of them was a draw

6. Leon Edwards - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses, biggest comeback in WW history

7. Robbie Lawler - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses, fight of the year with Rory, the other 2 wins were split decisions,

8.. BJ Penn - 1 title fight win, impressive submission of Hughes, considering the size and strength disadvantage

9. Johnny Hendricks - 1 title fight win, UD victory over Lawler also gave GSP his toughest fight at WW

10. Carlos Newton - 1 title fight win, good submission of Pat Miletich

11. Matt Serra - 1 title fight win, biggest upset in UFC history although it was later proven to be a fluke

12. Carlos Condit - 1 interim title fight win, a solid UD against an actual WW sized opponent

13. Colby Covington - 1 interim title fight win, not that impressive UD over LW RDA



Do you agree? If not then what is your list?