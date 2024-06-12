  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

All WW champions ranked

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Nov 4, 2020
1. GSP - 12 title fight wins, 9 defenses, most takedowns, control and top time, strike defense and takedown accruacy,
2. Matt Hughes - 9 title fight wins, 7 defenses, almost all of his title fight wins were finishes
3. Kamaru Usman -- 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, knocked out all of his title fight opponents although there were only 3 of them, longest win streak in WW history with 15, best TDD in WW history
4. Pat Miletich - 5 title fight wins, 4 defenses, first WW champion
5. Tyron Woodley - 4 title fight wins, 4 defenses although one of them was a draw
6. Leon Edwards - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses, biggest comeback in WW history
7. Robbie Lawler - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses, fight of the year with Rory, the other 2 wins were split decisions,
8.. BJ Penn - 1 title fight win, impressive submission of Hughes, considering the size and strength disadvantage
9. Johnny Hendricks - 1 title fight win, UD victory over Lawler also gave GSP his toughest fight at WW
10. Carlos Newton - 1 title fight win, good submission of Pat Miletich
11. Matt Serra - 1 title fight win, biggest upset in UFC history although it was later proven to be a fluke
12. Carlos Condit - 1 interim title fight win, a solid UD against an actual WW sized opponent
13. Colby Covington - 1 interim title fight win, not that impressive UD over LW RDA

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
 
I'm a bald, lying, wife-slapping, red-faced, disingenuous man-child unable to give credit to anyone who has even an iota of independence,


<31>


so I disagree and pick Usman number 1.
 
fantastic list. I might jumble up a couple of the bottom guys but that is just being nitpicky
 
