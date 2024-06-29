ALL UFC 303 Main Card Fights Are Close To 50/50 According To Odds

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Well, yes, Chandler vs Conor is a terrible PPV main event for people with IQs above 80. Hard not to improve on it with a real title fight. But the main card is:
1. An unnecessary rematch main event.
2. A short notice, weight shenanigans fight between an untested newcomer and a guy on LW debut.
3. An Anthony Smith vs MW fight.
4. A WMMA fight.
5. An intriguing matchup between Garry and MVP but it will probably suck.
The fights being competitive according to oddsmakers doesn't make them good. It's still a pretty trash main card.