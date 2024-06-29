  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

ALL UFC 303 Main Card Fights Are Close To 50/50 According To Odds

-155 to +130 isn't 50/50. The only one actually like that is Chiasson/Bueno Silva.
 
Well, yes, Chandler vs Conor is a terrible PPV main event for people with IQs above 80. Hard not to improve on it with a real title fight. But the main card is:

1. An unnecessary rematch main event.
2. A short notice, weight shenanigans fight between an untested newcomer and a guy on LW debut.
3. An Anthony Smith vs MW fight.
4. A WMMA fight.
5. An intriguing matchup between Garry and MVP but it will probably suck.

The fights being competitive according to oddsmakers doesn't make them good. It's still a pretty trash main card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Anyone else think the Whittaker/Aliskerov fight card is much better than UFC 303?
Replies
8
Views
230
Tweak896
Tweak896
svmr_db
  • Poll
If McGregor can't fight at UFC 303 what is your preferred main event? (realistic options only)
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
svmr_db
svmr_db
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 303 Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/29 at 10pm ET
Replies
15
Views
75
Elvis.
Elvis.
Black9
News Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes Official for UFC 303 co-main event
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
Shaolin Alan
Payton Talbot deserves Main Card slot @303!!
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,611
Messages
55,769,210
Members
174,924
Latest member
moniquerenee31

Share this page

Back
Top