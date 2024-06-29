ALL UFC 303 Main Card Fights Are Close To 50/50 According To Odds

Well, yes, Chandler vs Conor is a terrible PPV main event for people with IQs above 80. Hard not to improve on it with a real title fight. But the main card is:



1. An unnecessary rematch main event.

2. A short notice, weight shenanigans fight between an untested newcomer and a guy on LW debut.

3. An Anthony Smith vs MW fight.

4. A WMMA fight.

5. An intriguing matchup between Garry and MVP but it will probably suck.



The fights being competitive according to oddsmakers doesn't make them good. It's still a pretty trash main card.