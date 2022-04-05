All things Unreal Engine 5

Valhoven
Glitches | Stitches
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 21,390
- Reaction score
- 27,440
Probably one of the most awkwardly hosted, Tito Ortiz-level trailers I've ever seen (stamped) – but the footage is hot, no doubt: (time to watch – 37m)
IGN Nordic reports two years after Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 5 with a gorgeous tech demo, the next-gen games engine is officially available. It's been released alongside a playable shooter, Lyra.
Read more here. (External)
Studios currently developing titles in UE5, to include PlayStation Studios, PSVR2, Xbox, Ninja Theory, and Devolver:
Tech overview of the engine for upcoming Witcher 4 from CDP team: (time to watch – 2m)
All games as of June 2023 making use of the engine can be found here.
IGN Nordic reports two years after Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 5 with a gorgeous tech demo, the next-gen games engine is officially available. It's been released alongside a playable shooter, Lyra.
Read more here. (External)
Studios currently developing titles in UE5, to include PlayStation Studios, PSVR2, Xbox, Ninja Theory, and Devolver:
Tech overview of the engine for upcoming Witcher 4 from CDP team: (time to watch – 2m)
All games as of June 2023 making use of the engine can be found here.
Last edited: