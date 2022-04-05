All things Unreal Engine 5

Valhoven

Valhoven

Glitches | Stitches
Probably one of the most awkwardly hosted, Tito Ortiz-level trailers I've ever seen (stamped) – but the footage is hot, no doubt: (time to watch – 37m)



IGN Nordic reports two years after Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 5 with a gorgeous tech demo, the next-gen games engine is officially available. It's been released alongside a playable shooter, Lyra.

Read more here. (External)

Studios currently developing titles in UE5, to include PlayStation Studios, PSVR2, Xbox, Ninja Theory, and Devolver:

FPlzkUtUcAIihbV.jpeg

Tech overview of the engine for upcoming Witcher 4 from CDP team: (time to watch – 2m)



All games as of June 2023 making use of the engine can be found here.
 
Last edited:
Valhoven said:
14837.gif


Hopefully it's the same style of game as the reboot's.
 
Bruh why does the CEO Tim Sweeney look like that dude that gets bullied mercilessly. He sounds as if he's a child reading for a class and doesnt know what to do with his arms.

<Lmaoo><Lmaoo><Lmaoo>
 
jojoRed said:
Bruh why does the CEO Tim Sweeney look like that dude that gets bullied mercilessly. He sounds as if he's a child reading for a class and doesnt know what to do with his arms.

<Lmaoo><Lmaoo><Lmaoo>
Well he’s a lot like John Carmack. He was the technical wiz behind the original Unreal engine 25 years ago and that lead to him being put in a position of leadership at the company. Doesn’t mean he suddenly stops being a total poindexter.
 
Very impressive.
 
I don't really play video games, but holy shit that's awesome. As a software developer, I can't imagine the amount of engineering that goes into something like this.
 
dirtypablo said:
I don't really play video games, but holy shit that's awesome. As a software developer, I can't imagine the amount of engineering that goes into something like this.
You can download the engine for free and play around with it if you want.
 
these developments are exciting. i want to try out the mobile photometry ability real bad.
 
Reply said:
My gaming experience started with games on PC ; Fifa99 , little big adventure ... etc
now.. just take a look at this graphic...
That's awesome, thanks for sharing, exciting times!

Guy needs to learn to pronounce "foliage" and "especially" tho

"Eckspecially"

<36>

Sounds like a little kid haha!
 
Valhoven said:
UE5 fan makes Superman flight sim from Epic's Matrix demo in hopes to get an open-world Superman RPG at some point; wait for the vertical takeoff around 00:30s:

good lawd i could just play that all day
 


For comparison, the original:
 
