All that hype

Vampire life

Vampire life

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 16, 2020
Messages
5,173
Reaction score
4,543
For nothing
I can’t remember being more disappointed ina fight that this Khamzat -Bobby fight
It wasn’t a fight , it was a take down and a face crank
But more importantly, all the pre fight chatter for absolutely nothing and a nothing of a fight
Bobby’s career is probably over at this point unless he moves back down to welterweight, which at this age probably can’t happen
But to say that this fight validates Khamzats greatness or being worthy of a title shot is ridiculous
I think what we really saw was this:

Max’s chances of getting another shot are ZERO - if he moves to Lightweight he will get crushed, he doesn’t have the power or frame to fight in that division- prob needs a year off but with the mileage on him, might be time to hang it up

Magomedov needs to fight a wrestler- period. The honeymoon is over, no more kickboxing matches, let’s get a complete fighter in there with him next- it was a good performance though

Ankalaev Is not ready for a title shot- nothing on this fight gave any indication that he’s ready for Alex - nothing. Not sure what to do with him but he’s not there Give him Jiri

Murphy he’s isn’t ready either - undefeated or not, he needs more seasoning- Ige is tough as nails but he dropped him and until that last round, was winning the fight

Bobby might be toast- where does he go from here? That was an awful performance, just awful
He has nowhere to go but down. Unless he wants to fight for money as a high level gatekeeper, he is at a dead end

Oh and we watched another fighter hurt himself pre fight like Ortega did, but Ortega won. Barnett screwed his leg up jumping in the air and landing funny, watch the replay , that’s gotta hurt inside

But this hype on Khamzat isn’t justified
 
Vampire life said:
For nothing
I can’t remember being more disappointed ina fight that this Khamzat -Bobby fight
It wasn’t a fight , it was a take down and a face crank
But more importantly, all the pre fight chatter for absolutely nothing and a nothing of a fight
Bobby’s career is probably over at this point unless he moves back down to welterweight, which at this age probably can’t happen
But to say that this fight validates Khamzats greatness or being worthy of a title shot is ridiculous
I think what we really saw was this:

Max’s chances of getting another shot are ZERO - if he moves to Lightweight he will get crushed, he doesn’t have the power or frame to fight in that division- prob needs a year off but with the mileage on him, might be time to hang it up

Magomedov needs to fight a wrestler- period. The honeymoon is over, no more kickboxing matches, let’s get a complete fighter in there with him next- it was a good performance though

Ankalaev Is not ready for a title shot- nothing on this fight gave any indication that he’s ready for Alex - nothing. Not sure what to do with him but he’s not there Give him Jiri

Murphy he’s isn’t ready either - undefeated or not, he needs more seasoning- Ige is tough as nails but he dropped him and until that last round, was winning the fight

Bobby might be toast- where does he go from here? That was an awful performance, just awful
He has nowhere to go but down. Unless he wants to fight for money as a high level gatekeeper, he is at a dead end

Oh and we watched another fighter hurt himself pre fight like Ortega did, but Ortega won. Barnett screwed his leg up jumping in the air and landing funny, watch the replay , that’s gotta hurt inside

But this hype on Khamzat isn’t justified
Click to expand...
Hey man I don't like the results either but C'mon. He got that legitimately. As much as it pains me Bobby is the man but that's mma lad. Our boys can't keep up forever sadly.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Wish Khamzat vs Whittaker went a few rds. We all Know Chimaev is a wrecking machine in rd 1 but he didn't prove anything we didn't already know tonight. We saw him struggle in the 2 fights he's had that went the distance.
Click to expand...
Completely this. I'm glad the main event wasn't a total one-sider at least.

And I feel for Knuckles because yeah. . . that was almost the worst possible outcome for his career trajectory (i.e., it was completely lop-sided, within a round, and he got to show absolutely nothing other than a quick tap).
 
Yeah I hate the grappling fights when they go like that
I like to see some stand up before a takedown and sub
Or at least some nasty ground and pound

You can call me a casual and to watch kickboxing instead if you like, I don’t mind
 
Neck&Neck said:
Yeah I hate the grappling fights when they go like that
I like to see some stand up before a takedown and sub
Or at least some nasty ground and pound

You can call me a casual and to watch kickboxing instead if you like, I don’t mind
Click to expand...
Fucking casual nerd *kisses forehead

You like?
 
Hank Grill said:
Hey man I don't like the results either but C'mon. He got that legitimately. As much as it pains me Bobby is the man but that's mma lad. Our boys can't keep up forever sadly.
Click to expand...
I know
I guess I was talking about the hype for Bobby’s striking and cage experience
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Completely this. I'm glad the main event wasn't a total one-sider at least.

And I feel for Knuckles because yeah. . . that was almost the worst possible outcome for his career trajectory (i.e., it was completely lop-sided, within a round, and he got to show absolutely nothing other than a quick tap).
Click to expand...
Same thing happened with DDP
Rob just had some more spark in him, but he’s done now imo
 
Hahaha. The guy who cleaned out the division 2 times without even being the champ he was cleaning the contenders just to get back to the title and the guy who knocked out Ikram Aliskerov 4 months ago is a bum? you hear everything nowadays! Is this the goalpost pushing thread.

Put down the bottle..

Also you cracked me up with the Ank part because i stopped reading after that
 
octagonation said:
Hahaha. The guy who cleaned out the division 2 times without even being the champ he was cleaning the contenders just to get back to the title and the guy who knocked out Ikram Aliskerov 4 months ago is a bum? you hear everything nowadays! Is this the goalpost pushing thread.

Put down the bottle..

Also you cracked me up with the Ank part because i stopped reading after that
Click to expand...
I never said anyone was a bum
He didn’t clean out anything- what are you smoking ?
 
Hank Grill said:
Hey man I don't like the results either but C'mon. He got that legitimately. As much as it pains me Bobby is the man but that's mma lad. Our boys can't keep up forever sadly.
Click to expand...
That wasn’t really a fight - it was a take down , rinse repeat
Khamzat had no interest in making it an actual fight after the Burns debacle
 
Vampire life said:
I never said anyone was a bum
He didn’t clean out anything- what are you smoking ?
Click to expand...

You basically hinted at Whittaker being a bum without saying it out loud-..

MMA is just entertainment it is not that deep. Avoid taking it to serious
 
Part of me is seeing Conor vs Max 2 for that stupid belt at 155. If there was ever a time to do it it is now. Whittaker vs Strickland is a fight I'd like to see as well. As far as actual championships they're both probably done.
 
Vampire life said:
For nothing
I can’t remember being more disappointed ina fight that this Khamzat -Bobby fight
It wasn’t a fight , it was a take down and a face crank
But more importantly, all the pre fight chatter for absolutely nothing and a nothing of a fight
Bobby’s career is probably over at this point unless he moves back down to welterweight, which at this age probably can’t happen
But to say that this fight validates Khamzats greatness or being worthy of a title shot is ridiculous
I think what we really saw was this:

Max’s chances of getting another shot are ZERO - if he moves to Lightweight he will get crushed, he doesn’t have the power or frame to fight in that division- prob needs a year off but with the mileage on him, might be time to hang it up

Magomedov needs to fight a wrestler- period. The honeymoon is over, no more kickboxing matches, let’s get a complete fighter in there with him next- it was a good performance though

Ankalaev Is not ready for a title shot- nothing on this fight gave any indication that he’s ready for Alex - nothing. Not sure what to do with him but he’s not there Give him Jiri

Murphy he’s isn’t ready either - undefeated or not, he needs more seasoning- Ige is tough as nails but he dropped him and until that last round, was winning the fight

Bobby might be toast- where does he go from here? That was an awful performance, just awful
He has nowhere to go but down. Unless he wants to fight for money as a high level gatekeeper, he is at a dead end

Oh and we watched another fighter hurt himself pre fight like Ortega did, but Ortega won. Barnett screwed his leg up jumping in the air and landing funny, watch the replay , that’s gotta hurt inside

But this hype on Khamzat isn’t justified
Click to expand...

I dont know man, you sound like you are on your period.
I enjoyed this card, it had alot of fun scraps. What Khamzat did was very impressive, He threw bobby around like it was nothing and completely dominated him. that face crank did huge damage, there are pictures of his mouth and it really looks cranked like hell.

we all knew that bobby and max are at the later stages of their carreer. tonight proved that the new breed is definately taking over but that doesnt mean that Max and Whittaker are over. just not champ material anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,701
Messages
56,407,620
Members
175,204
Latest member
NextGen

Share this page

Back
Top