All that hype

For nothing

I can’t remember being more disappointed ina fight that this Khamzat -Bobby fight

It wasn’t a fight , it was a take down and a face crank

But more importantly, all the pre fight chatter for absolutely nothing and a nothing of a fight

Bobby’s career is probably over at this point unless he moves back down to welterweight, which at this age probably can’t happen

But to say that this fight validates Khamzats greatness or being worthy of a title shot is ridiculous

I think what we really saw was this:



Max’s chances of getting another shot are ZERO - if he moves to Lightweight he will get crushed, he doesn’t have the power or frame to fight in that division- prob needs a year off but with the mileage on him, might be time to hang it up



Magomedov needs to fight a wrestler- period. The honeymoon is over, no more kickboxing matches, let’s get a complete fighter in there with him next- it was a good performance though



Ankalaev Is not ready for a title shot- nothing on this fight gave any indication that he’s ready for Alex - nothing. Not sure what to do with him but he’s not there Give him Jiri



Murphy he’s isn’t ready either - undefeated or not, he needs more seasoning- Ige is tough as nails but he dropped him and until that last round, was winning the fight



Bobby might be toast- where does he go from here? That was an awful performance, just awful

He has nowhere to go but down. Unless he wants to fight for money as a high level gatekeeper, he is at a dead end



Oh and we watched another fighter hurt himself pre fight like Ortega did, but Ortega won. Barnett screwed his leg up jumping in the air and landing funny, watch the replay , that’s gotta hurt inside



But this hype on Khamzat isn’t justified