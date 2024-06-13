  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

All LHW champions ranked

1. Jon Jones - 14 title fight wins, undefeated, has more title fights than non title fights, sometimes beat fighters at their strengths
2. Tito Ortiz - 6 title fight wins, lots of various finishes
3. Chuck Liddell - 5 title fight wins, all knockouts, 4 defenses
4. Frank Shamrock - 5 title fight wins, all finishes,
5. Daniel Cormier - 4 title fight wins, 2 defenses, 2 RNC's of hardes LHW hitter of all time in Rumble and an awesome fight with Gus where he really showed a champion's heart
6. Randy Couture - 3 title fight wins , 1 undisputed defense and 1 interim defense,
7. Rampage Jackson - 2 title fight wins, finished Chuck when he was at the peak of his career, also beat Henderson when he was still good,
8. Jan Blachowicz - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, knocked out Reyes when he was at his peak, outstruck the supposed best striker in UFC Adesanya, ad did all that at 38 years old, unbelievable career comeback
9. Alex Pereira - 2 titile fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO over Jiri, his performance in the defense was good but his opponent was probably the weakest LHW champion ever
10. Lyoto Machida - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO of Evans, but the defense, a UD agaisnt Shogun, was very controversial
11. Shogun Rua - Finished then undefeated champion Machida but got dominated iby Jones in the following fight
12. Forest Griffin - 1 title fight win, beat Rampage when he was a this peak, also beat Shugun the fight before
13. Rashad Evans - 1 title fight, great knockout in his title fight win
14. Glover Teixeira - 1 title fight win, oldest LHW champion in UFC history, rocked Jan in the stand up then took him down and choked him out, also Jan looked grat in his previous fights
15. Jiri Prochazka - 1 title fight win, greatest fight of all time with Glover, he submitted Glover who was never submitted before, but that fight was too competitive to rank him any higher
16. Jamahal Hill - 1 title fight win, Shouldn't even gotten the title shot, although a good performance and beatdown, his title fight was against 43 year old Glover who looked worse than ever
17. Vitor Belfort - 1 title fight win


This is by far the hardest list I've made so far.
If you have reasonable suggestions then changes can be made to the list.
 
Skarsgard said:
How you gonna have Tito over Chuck?
Tito's title fights:
- Wanderlei Silva: he was young but not far from his monster run, excellent win
- Yuki Kondo: not the best contender but a good win to have
- Evan Tanner: great name at the time, undersized though
- Elvis Sinosic: probably one of the worst title contenders ever
- Vladimir Matyushenko: another great win

Chuck's title fights
- Randy Couture: all time great, obviously
- Jeremy Horn: what the shit
- Randy 2
- Renato Sobral: I think he's underrated, he was excellent, but a good matchup for Chuck style-wise
- Tito Ortiz

I agree, Chuck's reign is better to me, even if we only consider the names and not stuff like buzz or how memorable everything was.
 
El Panteron said:
Tito's title fights:
- Wanderlei Silva: he was young but not far from his monster run, excellent win
- Yuki Kondo: not the best contender but a good win to have
- Evan Tanner: great name at the time, undersized though
- Elvis Sinosic: probably one of the worst title contenders ever
- Vladimir Matyushenko: another great win

Chuck's title fights
- Randy Couture: all time great, obviously
- Jeremy Horn: what the shit
- Randy 2
- Renato Sobral: I think he's underrated, he was excellent, but a good matchup for Chuck style-wise
- Tito Ortiz

I agree, Chuck's reign is better to me, even if we only consider the names and not stuff like buzz or how memorable everything was.
I was basing it off of them actually fighting twice in their primes and Chuck smacking him around both times.
 
Shay Brennan said:
1. Jon Jones - 14 title fight wins, undefeated, has more title fights than non title fights, sometimes beat fighters at their strengths
2. Tito Ortiz - 6 title fight wins, lots of various finishes
3. Chuck Liddell - 5 title fight wins, all knockouts, 4 defenses
4. Frank Shamrock - 5 title fight wins, all finishes,
5. Daniel Cormier - 4 title fight wins, 2 defenses, 2 RNC's of hardes LHW hitter of all time in Rumble and an awesome fight with Gus where he really showed a champion's heart
6. Randy Couture - 3 title fight wins , 1 undisputed defense and 1 interim defense,
7. Rampage Jackson - 2 title fight wins, finished Chuck when he was at the peak of his career, also beat Henderson when he was still good,
8. Jan Blachowicz - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, knocked out Reyes when he was at his peak, outstruck the supposed best striker in UFC Adesanya, ad did all that at 38 years old, unbelievable career comeback
9. Alex Pereira - 2 titile fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO over Jiri, his performance in the defense was good but his opponent was probably the weakest LHW champion ever
10. Lyoto Machida - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO of Evans, but the defense, a UD agaisnt Shogun, was very controversial
11. Shogun Rua - Finished then undefeated champion Machida but got dominated iby Jones in the following fight
12. Forest Griffin - 1 title fight win, beat Rampage when he was a this peak, also beat Shugun the fight before
13. Rashad Evans - 1 title fight, great knockout in his title fight win
14. Glover Teixeira - 1 title fight win, oldest LHW champion in UFC history, rocked Jan in the stand up then took him down and choked him out, also Jan looked grat in his previous fights
15. Jiri Prochazka - 1 title fight win, greatest fight of all time with Glover, he submitted Glover who was never submitted before, but that fight was too competitive to rank him any higher
16. Jamahal Hill - 1 title fight win, Shouldn't even gotten the title shot, although a good performance and beatdown, his title fight was against 43 year old Glover who looked worse than ever
17. Vitor Belfort - 1 title fight win


This is by far the hardest list I've made so far.
If you have reasonable suggestions then changes can be made to the list.
Tito over Chuck and Randy is crazy talk. I would favor DC over them all comfortably. Also, I think Rumble and Gus is above beneath Machida.
 
