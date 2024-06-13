All LHW champions ranked

1. Jon Jones - 14 title fight wins, undefeated, has more title fights than non title fights, sometimes beat fighters at their strengths

2. Tito Ortiz - 6 title fight wins, lots of various finishes

3. Chuck Liddell - 5 title fight wins, all knockouts, 4 defenses

4. Frank Shamrock - 5 title fight wins, all finishes,

5. Daniel Cormier - 4 title fight wins, 2 defenses, 2 RNC's of hardes LHW hitter of all time in Rumble and an awesome fight with Gus where he really showed a champion's heart

6. Randy Couture - 3 title fight wins , 1 undisputed defense and 1 interim defense,

7. Rampage Jackson - 2 title fight wins, finished Chuck when he was at the peak of his career, also beat Henderson when he was still good,

8. Jan Blachowicz - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, knocked out Reyes when he was at his peak, outstruck the supposed best striker in UFC Adesanya, ad did all that at 38 years old, unbelievable career comeback

9. Alex Pereira - 2 titile fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO over Jiri, his performance in the defense was good but his opponent was probably the weakest LHW champion ever

10. Lyoto Machida - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense, impressive KO of Evans, but the defense, a UD agaisnt Shogun, was very controversial

11. Shogun Rua - Finished then undefeated champion Machida but got dominated iby Jones in the following fight

12. Forest Griffin - 1 title fight win, beat Rampage when he was a this peak, also beat Shugun the fight before

13. Rashad Evans - 1 title fight, great knockout in his title fight win

14. Glover Teixeira - 1 title fight win, oldest LHW champion in UFC history, rocked Jan in the stand up then took him down and choked him out, also Jan looked grat in his previous fights

15. Jiri Prochazka - 1 title fight win, greatest fight of all time with Glover, he submitted Glover who was never submitted before, but that fight was too competitive to rank him any higher

16. Jamahal Hill - 1 title fight win, Shouldn't even gotten the title shot, although a good performance and beatdown, his title fight was against 43 year old Glover who looked worse than ever

17. Vitor Belfort - 1 title fight win





This is by far the hardest list I've made so far.

If you have reasonable suggestions then changes can be made to the list.