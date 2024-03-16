650lb Sumo
Prime Minister of the UK - Rishi Sunak - ethnic Indian and practising Hindu
First Minister of Scotland - Humza Yousaf - ethnic Pakistani and practising Muslim
Impending First Minister of Wales - Vaughan Gething - half Zambian
First Minister of Northern Ireland - Michelle O'Neill - many of her relatives are or were members of the PIRA
Mayor of London - Sadiq Khan - ethnic Pakistani and practising Muslim
Prime Minister of Ireland - Leo Varadkhar - half Indian and also gay
Vaughan Gething has just won the Welsh Labour Leadership election, and is expected to replace the ethnically Welsh Mark Drakeford on Wednesday. So technically the thread headline isn't correct until then but I kept it brief. He will be the first 'Black' leader of a European country (although Wales is not an independent country).
If you want to look at the UK Cabinet, here they are. They are mostly ethnically British, although the Home Secretary, which is a very senior position, is not, nor was his predecessor. The Home Secretary is James Cleverly, who is half Sierra-Leonian.
I also haven't included the King or the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins as those are basically ceremonial roles, unless you believe in conspiracy theories.
2021 England & Wales Census:
Indian: 3.1%
Pakistani: 2.7%
Mixed White/Black African: 0.4%
The ethnicity results from Scotland's last census, in 2022, are not out yet, but we have the data from 2011:
2.7% of Scotland's population identified as Asian, Asian Scottish or Asian British.
Doing the numbers for O'Neill was a bit of a formality but here goes:
