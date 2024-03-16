It's very natural that as a general populace changes demographics, its people in leadership will as well.



It's one thing that kind of irks me about evidence of "discrimination" by having white people in senior positions at firms. There was a time, not all that long ago, that when you strolled through a college hallway, the vast vast majority of graduates in framed pictures of graduating classes through the years were white. It makes sense given that the vast majority of immigration at the time was coming from Europe, and the vast majority of the already existing population was of white european descent.



It's also makes sense that those from earlier generations that worked hard and succeeded could also afford to help school their kids and help them get jobs. That's just par for the course life. It's as basic as can be. I have no issue with multicultural leadership provided it's generated organically with strong leaders, and not pushing out the most competent of one demographic to replace with another.



The actual representation in business and politics is likely to be different than overall demographics as immigrants typically migrate to big cities that are business hubs for commerce and politics as opposed to rural areas.