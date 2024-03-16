Elections All but one Top Political Leader in the UK and Ireland are (part) South Asian or Black

Prime Minister of the UK - Rishi Sunak - ethnic Indian and practising Hindu

Chancellor-of-the-Exchequer-Rishi-Sunak-2022.jpg


First Minister of Scotland - Humza Yousaf - ethnic Pakistani and practising Muslim

Humza-Yousaf-First-Minister-Scotland-2023.jpg


Impending First Minister of Wales - Vaughan Gething - half Zambian

98b2d4b0cd2b9cc9e3745c37fd13a4c0Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNzEwNjcwNDAy-2.59622052.jpg


First Minister of Northern Ireland - Michelle O'Neill - many of her relatives are or were members of the PIRA

2022-ni-assembly-election-13


Mayor of London - Sadiq Khan - ethnic Pakistani and practising Muslim

Sadiq-Khan.jpg


Prime Minister of Ireland - Leo Varadkhar - half Indian and also gay

273af62012d2350c4e20f3bae856fe17Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNzAxMzQ5OTcx-2.74648362.jpg



Vaughan Gething has just won the Welsh Labour Leadership election, and is expected to replace the ethnically Welsh Mark Drakeford on Wednesday. So technically the thread headline isn't correct until then but I kept it brief. He will be the first 'Black' leader of a European country (although Wales is not an independent country).


If you want to look at the UK Cabinet, here they are. They are mostly ethnically British, although the Home Secretary, which is a very senior position, is not, nor was his predecessor. The Home Secretary is James Cleverly, who is half Sierra-Leonian.

800px-James_Cleverly_Official_Cabinet_Portrait%2C_November_2023_%28cropped%29.jpg



I also haven't included the King or the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins as those are basically ceremonial roles, unless you believe in conspiracy theories.

2021 England & Wales Census:

Indian: 3.1%
Pakistani: 2.7%
Mixed White/Black African: 0.4%

The ethnicity results from Scotland's last census, in 2022, are not out yet, but we have the data from 2011:

2.7% of Scotland's population identified as Asian, Asian Scottish or Asian British.

Doing the numbers for O'Neill was a bit of a formality but here goes:

1.png
 
So all the white people were replaced?
 
The mayors of almost every major city in the US are black with a couple Asian or hispanic. NYC, DC, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Milwaukee, LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas. Portland still has that cuck that got bullied out of his own house by antifa, Houston just replaced their black mayor with a divorced white lib this year, and Phoenix has that divorced Jewish lady.
 
Last edited:
It's very natural that as a general populace changes demographics, its people in leadership will as well.

It's one thing that kind of irks me about evidence of "discrimination" by having white people in senior positions at firms. There was a time, not all that long ago, that when you strolled through a college hallway, the vast vast majority of graduates in framed pictures of graduating classes through the years were white. It makes sense given that the vast majority of immigration at the time was coming from Europe, and the vast majority of the already existing population was of white european descent.

It's also makes sense that those from earlier generations that worked hard and succeeded could also afford to help school their kids and help them get jobs. That's just par for the course life. It's as basic as can be. I have no issue with multicultural leadership provided it's generated organically with strong leaders, and not pushing out the most competent of one demographic to replace with another.

The actual representation in business and politics is likely to be different than overall demographics as immigrants typically migrate to big cities that are business hubs for commerce and politics as opposed to rural areas.
 
{<BJPeen}..also, what the fuck has michelle o neill to do with being black?
 
I'm not keen on UK politics, but did they each win their elections fair and square?

If so I'm not seeing the issue.

Sure, not exactly representative of the traditional UK citizen but unless they somehow just snuck in there then what's the problem?
 
The symbolism in the OP is why I kinda hope Starmer wins lol. Gotta have some natives in there somewhere. The Tories are a joke too. UK is so systematically gay that it really doesn’t matter who they elect.

They might as well had stayed in the EU since it appears the EU wasn’t to blame for them being so gay.

EU can potentially be taken over by people with balls as well. Its like against the law to have balls in the UK

Seriously though, the UK sucks.

The USA and Soviet Union had an arms race and a space race.

It’s been a cuck race between UK and Canada the last decade. UK is winning soundly and that is saying a lot.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Click to expand...

Absolutely crazy and unacceptable that Scotland would have white people holding public office.

Not sure if this tard knows how time works, but the average age of public office holders and MPs is like 50, and even 40 years ago Scotland was 99.1% white. Even now it's over 95%.


Statistics show that around 95.4 per cent of the Scottish population report their ethnicity as white and approximately 4.5 per cent from an ethnic minority.
 
