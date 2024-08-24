Aljamain Sterling accusing Movsar Evloev of using PEDs and cheating

LoveMyMMA said: It is clown shit.



If you're so concerned about him cheating, why take the fight in the first place?



Let USADA do their job. If Movsar is in fact cheating, it'll come to light.



Seems like Aljo is getting his excuses lined up, "Even with him cheating, I'm gonna get it done". Click to expand...

First of all USADA isnt around anymore..And it's not clown shit to point out your opponent might be cheating... now if Aljo was trying to get out of the fight by saying this...like " im pulling out of this fight guys because im 99% sure this guys juicing "... Then ud have a point..Hes just saying how he feels about it ...