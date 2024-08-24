Aljamain Sterling accusing Movsar Evloev of using PEDs and cheating

LoveMyMMA

LoveMyMMA

lovemymma
@Black
Joined
Apr 15, 2021
Messages
5,482
Reaction score
14,013





This is absolute clown sh*t by Aljo.
Calling out a guy for using steroids without any evidence just weeks before their fight.

"i"M 99% sURe"

Aljo.gif
 
Hows that clown shit...he would have more knowledge then most about this... he's in that world..

Plus Russia gunna Russia ...its not like they have the best track record..

U sound defensive...

All the drug cheats should be called out...pure sports are the best sports
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Hows that clown shit...he would have more knowledge then most about this... he's in that world..

Plus Russia gunna Russia ...its not like they have the best track record..

U sound defensive...

All the drug cheats should be called out...pure sports are the best sports
Click to expand...

Yeah, because Americans are clean... <36>
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Hows that clown shit...he would have more knowledge then most about this... he's in that world..

Plus Russia gunna Russia ...its not like they have the best track record..

U sound defensive...

All the drug cheats should be called out...pure sports are the best sports
Click to expand...

It is clown shit.

If you're so concerned about him cheating, why take the fight in the first place?

Let USADA do their job. If Movsar is in fact cheating, it'll come to light.

Seems like Aljo is getting his excuses lined up, "Even with him cheating, I'm gonna get it done".
 
LoveMyMMA said:
It is clown shit.

If you're so concerned about him cheating, why take the fight in the first place?

Let USADA do their job. If Movsar is in fact cheating, it'll come to light.

Seems like Aljo is getting his excuses lined up, "Even with him cheating, I'm gonna get it done".
Click to expand...


First of all USADA isnt around anymore..

And it's not clown shit to point out your opponent might be cheating... now if Aljo was trying to get out of the fight by saying this...like " im pulling out of this fight guys because im 99% sure this guys juicing "... Then ud have a point..

Hes just saying how he feels about it ...
 
145ers should be about EPO, blood transfusion stuff rather than steroids
 
STAY GOLD said:
Right. So you aren’t a PRIDE fan?
Click to expand...

How can i be a fan of a promotion that isnt in operation anymore..

Pride FC did its thing and operated in a different market and time in the history of the sport..

I dont think PEDs have a place in combat sports and being a fan of Pride FC doesnt make u automatically pro roids... Not everyone there used
 
LoveMyMMA said:
It is clown shit.

If you're so concerned about him cheating, why take the fight in the first place?

Let USADA do their job. If Movsar is in fact cheating, it'll come to light.

Seems like Aljo is getting his excuses lined up, "Even with him cheating, I'm gonna get it done".
Click to expand...
Drug free sport...

He might have got a contact high from TJ and O'malley
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,919
Messages
56,084,465
Members
175,063
Latest member
Bilal sheref abas

Share this page

Back
Top