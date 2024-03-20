Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: March 20, 2024
First Teaser Trailer for Fede Alvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS [Updated with Full Trailer]
The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
