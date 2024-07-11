Glad Volkov exposed that hype job.
What a guy
Can someone really be considered a "hype job" if they finished 4 straight top 10 opponents in the first round?Glad Volkov exposed that hype job.
he was overhyped on this forum, i called him out for being a bum for losing to overeem! if you lose to post USADA and 69 year old overreem you are a bum and do not belong in the ufc!Can someone really be considered a "hype job" if they finished 4 straight top 10 opponents in the first round?
If you truly believe that, your perception of this sport is warped.
Derrick Lewis was on the decline, Tai Tuivasa had an over inflated ranking by KO'ing Derrick who was again, on the decline. Shamil isn't even in the UFC anymore.. Blaydes was the only good win Pav had lol..Can someone really be considered a "hype job" if they finished 4 straight top 10 opponents in the first round?
If you truly believe that, your perception of this sport is warped.
So, in your book, beating a top 10 opponent doesn't count as a "good win?" Weird take.Derrick Lewis was on the decline, Tai Tuivasa had an over inflated ranking by KO'ing Derrick who was again, on the decline. Shamil isn't even in the UFC anymore.. Blaydes was the only good win Pav had lol..
Tai Tuivasa was never a top 10 guy. The fact he's been free falling since beating a declining Derrick Lewis and went from #2 to 10 and is a fight away from 5 in a row and landing outside of the top 10 proves this. Shamil was on a 2 fight losing skid before getting KO'ed by Pav, one of those losses include getting KO'ed by Chris Daukus who isn't even the UFC anymore and was only able to beat low level HW's. Derrick would have been a good win but he was already out of his prime and on the decline by the time he fought Pav. Blaydes is the only legitimate top 10 win he has.So, in your book, beating a top 10 opponent doesn't count as a "good win?" Weird take.
Brother, I thought we agreed to not post that anymore. SickeningWith that demoralizing strike against Pavlovich, Volkov has won the Ultimate Fighting Comrade title.
I can't imagine the power that strike would generate if it were a ground hammerfist. Might almost be as powerful as this