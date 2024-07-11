Media Alexander Volkov Demonstrates Powerful Hammerfist That He Utilized Against Pavlovich

Gabe said:
What a guy


Click to expand...

With that demoralizing strike against Pavlovich, Volkov has won the Ultimate Fighting Comrade title.

I can't imagine the power that strike would generate if it were a ground hammerfist. Might almost be as powerful as this

62cc4b9b20c80584-600x338.gif
 
I love that Volkov is starting to display his personality more.

Maybe he always did and we were always just ignorant to it, but either way he's made me a huge fan of him.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Can someone really be considered a "hype job" if they finished 4 straight top 10 opponents in the first round?

If you truly believe that, your perception of this sport is warped.
Click to expand...
he was overhyped on this forum, i called him out for being a bum for losing to overeem! if you lose to post USADA and 69 year old overreem you are a bum and do not belong in the ufc!
 
laleggenda27 said:
Can someone really be considered a "hype job" if they finished 4 straight top 10 opponents in the first round?

If you truly believe that, your perception of this sport is warped.
Click to expand...
Derrick Lewis was on the decline, Tai Tuivasa had an over inflated ranking by KO'ing Derrick who was again, on the decline. Shamil isn't even in the UFC anymore.. Blaydes was the only good win Pav had lol..
 
Volkov has a fun persona! I just wish he was from Ukraine instead.
I feel like I am the greatest victim in this war as a Sherdogger.
 
laleggenda27 said:
So, in your book, beating a top 10 opponent doesn't count as a "good win?" Weird take.
Click to expand...
Tai Tuivasa was never a top 10 guy. The fact he's been free falling since beating a declining Derrick Lewis and went from #2 to 10 and is a fight away from 5 in a row and landing outside of the top 10 proves this. Shamil was on a 2 fight losing skid before getting KO'ed by Pav, one of those losses include getting KO'ed by Chris Daukus who isn't even the UFC anymore and was only able to beat low level HW's. Derrick would have been a good win but he was already out of his prime and on the decline by the time he fought Pav. Blaydes is the only legitimate top 10 win he has.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
With that demoralizing strike against Pavlovich, Volkov has won the Ultimate Fighting Comrade title.

I can't imagine the power that strike would generate if it were a ground hammerfist. Might almost be as powerful as this

62cc4b9b20c80584-600x338.gif
Click to expand...
Brother, I thought we agreed to not post that anymore. Sickening
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SerbianSteel
Media New Pavlovich interview
Replies
18
Views
509
spinup
S
HockeyBjj
*IF* Alex Pereira fights at heavyweight in 3 weeks in Brazil, who should it be against?
2
Replies
39
Views
901
Snarly
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,644
Messages
55,838,397
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top