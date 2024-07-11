laleggenda27 said: So, in your book, beating a top 10 opponent doesn't count as a "good win?" Weird take. Click to expand...

Tai Tuivasa was never a top 10 guy. The fact he's been free falling since beating a declining Derrick Lewis and went from #2 to 10 and is a fight away from 5 in a row and landing outside of the top 10 proves this. Shamil was on a 2 fight losing skid before getting KO'ed by Pav, one of those losses include getting KO'ed by Chris Daukus who isn't even the UFC anymore and was only able to beat low level HW's. Derrick would have been a good win but he was already out of his prime and on the decline by the time he fought Pav. Blaydes is the only legitimate top 10 win he has.