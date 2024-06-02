Media Alexander Volkanowski Calls For Fight Vs Dustin Poirier "Lets Have A Good Fun Fight"

Kind of sad really.

Shows where Volk is at mentally asking for "fun fights" in other divisions instead of being set on getting the belt back.

And Dustin has made it clear he only cares about the title at this point and has no time for fun fights. Hes done everything he wanted to do in the sport except win the belt.
 
would it be a good fight FOR SURE....probably fight of the night... do i care HELL NO....
whats literally the point . maybe im suffering from 15 + year mma fatigue but if one beats the other
what does that really do. like its does nothing for neither of them. now if alex was the champion
or if dustin won tonight then things would be different. but as of our current timeline No....

id probably die at the media press conference if dana booked this fight next

reporter:
" how do you feel about this fight what about your opponent makes you
so excited to take this fight"

alex: " its gonna be a banger took the fight had a good training camp body feels good,
my punches elbows kicks are efficient, i got a surprise tomorrow night as im feeling my best"

dustin: "yeah man its like i said before its going down brotha, ima put some heat on my punches like some Louisiana hot sauce

*crowd goes wild *
*crowd starts chanting USA USA USA"
*sherdoggers go wild*
*sherdoggers at home starts chanting USA USA USA"

i die inside when i realize all my favorite fighters as a teenager in the 2000s are retired or old prompting me to
ask myself why do i still watch this sh1t.


 
Feels like a fight where Volk would take some serious shot to the dome. Not saying he wouldn't win or anything but I would like to see Volk against someone who isn't a big knockout threat after suffering two brutal KO losses in a row..
 
No. I think Volk would try to wrestle Poirier.

I would love to see Topuria vs Poirier though if Topuria beats Max, and maybe not get an immediate shot. That would be a banger of all bangers.
 
Would be a tremendous fight but even if Dustin dont retire I think he gonna take a long time off
 
usernamee said:
Feels like a fight where Volk would take some serious shot to the dome. Not saying he wouldn't win or anything but I would like to see Volk against someone who isn't a big knockout threat after suffering two brutal KO losses in a row..
I feel like this fight doesnt get made any time soon anyway Dustin gonna take some time off.
 
Fuck yes!!!!!


Ive been wanting to see Volk fight Dustin/Justin for a hot minute

Let him have both as his next two fights please!


<{JustBleed}>
 
I'm there with you. But don't feel bad. There are actual hundreds of thousands, if not millions of fully grown, adult men that fanatically watch high school, college, and little league football, baseball, and basketball. You can sink reeeeaaaaaaaal far down the "MMA Fan Ladder of Dignity" and still be miles above them.
 
