would it be a good fight FOR SURE....probably fight of the night... do i care HELL NO....

whats literally the point . maybe im suffering from 15 + year mma fatigue but if one beats the other

what does that really do. like its does nothing for neither of them. now if alex was the champion

or if dustin won tonight then things would be different. but as of our current timeline No....



id probably die at the media press conference if dana booked this fight next



reporter:

" how do you feel about this fight what about your opponent makes you

so excited to take this fight"



alex: " its gonna be a banger took the fight had a good training camp body feels good,

my punches elbows kicks are efficient, i got a surprise tomorrow night as im feeling my best"



dustin: "yeah man its like i said before its going down brotha, ima put some heat on my punches like some Louisiana hot sauce



*crowd goes wild *

*crowd starts chanting USA USA USA"

*sherdoggers go wild*

*sherdoggers at home starts chanting USA USA USA"



i die inside when i realize all my favorite fighters as a teenager in the 2000s are retired or old prompting me to

ask myself why do i still watch this sh1t.





