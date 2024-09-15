moosaev said: Look up the meaning of “political retaliation” you retard. It would be like an American going against Biden’s policies and the IRS creates new fake taxes for you out of thin air just to punish you for not supporting their policies. But again, you know this, but like most Khabib haters your mendacity and bitterness will allow you to excuse anything as long as it hurts or diminishes Khabib in some way. Click to expand...

maybe you can enlight me, but as far as I know Khabib rarely (if at all) expresses his political opinions and apart from one 'peace' insta post very early into the war I have never heard him say or read anything against the war publicly so unless the russian authorities can read his mind, I doubt this was the real reason why the tax man chased him. Khabib is only human and even rich people can make mistakes, especially when you have a lot of businesses (and money) on your hands. To me, khabib's accountant fucked up and that's it. Millions of people on this planet, rich and less rich have problems with the taxman, it doesnt make them fraudsters, shit happens.