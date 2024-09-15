Media Alexander Shabily claims Khabib’s tax problems was political retaliation for being against Ukraine war

Of course it was, that was clear to see. The same happens in reverse for the West. Propaganda has never been stronger. Bot army's, Social Politics, News Networks. Journalism is kill. It's all pushing views to manipulate and silence critics.

Of course it's cliche but divide and conquer has never been stronger.
 
Yeah it was obvious, but just so cynical how Khabib haters just jumped on it, just showed how bitter they are that Khabib left undefeated and on top of the game lol.
 
What? Did Khabib think he was going to get those gifts from Putin for free?

Once it came time to pay the piper he dodged. So yes, he dodged his taxes and his loyalty to the country that made him famous.
 
I think Khabib's destiny is to become the next tsar of russia. He is clearly meant for something greater. Him and his father are true heroes of higher spirituality than everyone else I have seen.
 
Look up the meaning of “political retaliation” you retard. It would be like an American going against Biden’s policies and the IRS creates new fake taxes for you out of thin air just to punish you for not supporting their policies. But again, you know this, but like most Khabib haters your mendacity and bitterness will allow you to excuse anything as long as it hurts or diminishes Khabib in some way.
 
maybe you can enlight me, but as far as I know Khabib rarely (if at all) expresses his political opinions and apart from one 'peace' insta post very early into the war I have never heard him say or read anything against the war publicly so unless the russian authorities can read his mind, I doubt this was the real reason why the tax man chased him. Khabib is only human and even rich people can make mistakes, especially when you have a lot of businesses (and money) on your hands. To me, khabib's accountant fucked up and that's it. Millions of people on this planet, rich and less rich have problems with the taxman, it doesnt make them fraudsters, shit happens.
 
No… it would be like an American accepting expensive, million dollar gifts and then not backing America when it came to war.

Dumbass
 
For context, Shabliy has a political role as a deputy in the Duma (Russia’s parliament).

All those who attempted to dance on khabibs grave by protraying him as a criminal tax evader should be ashamed of themselves.
In the last couple of weeks there was announced that Oleinik owns like 3 million of roubles in taxes. And another famous martial artist.
In Shabliy case he is a member of regional duma, like a parliament of Louisiana.
 
When did Khabib accept expensive gifts from Putin? Post proof of that you imbecile. And even if he did accept gifts (which he didn’t) that’s doesn’t entitle Putin to expect Khabib to support everything he does. Try rubbing your 2 brain cells together before responding next time.
 
Are you too stupid to use Google now too?

Dana White reveals Vladimir Putin gifts to Khabib Nurmagomedov after Conor McGregor win

UFC CEO Dana White said Vladimir Putin gave Khabib Nurmagomedov a handsome reward for beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
Leave him be man, he sucked too many cocks from Pereira's fans every times Pereira wins and is made to look like a mentally ill clown. We are going to sperm all over his mouth once again when Pereira wins again.
 
Dana white is your source? Looool. Holy shit you’re stupid lol.
 
Way to move the goal posts. You should be a politician.

You think Russia just attacked Khabib for no reason and levied taxes on him?

You are a Khabob apologist. I bet you posted in the thread about Khabib forcing homeless people to do pushups and said the homeless people deserved it.
 
I don’t think Shibly would claim this if it wasn’t sourced in something. Keep in mind Khabib has said a lot of things in Russian that never make it past the language barrier and we never hear about. So we actually don’t know what he’s said publicly in Russia. I doubt he’s explicitly said he’s against the war but I’m guessing he’s said things that strongly hint that he disapproves of the war. Keep in mind Russia was recruiting heavily in the Caucasus area and there was a mini Riot in Dagestan because they felt they were disproportionately affected by the military draft. I’m guessing Khabib spoke to that in a not very favorable way toward the government.
 
Last edited:
Dana white is literally a professional bullshit artist. 80% of the shit he rattles off are pure lies. Bring actual proof or shut the fuck up.
 
