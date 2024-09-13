Media Alexa Grasso wants more aggressiveness from Valentina "I think if you wanna a belt you have to try to kill your opponent"

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
588
Reaction score
235
maxresdefault.jpg

“She’s always waiting, she’s always going backwards, but I think that if you want a belt, if you want to win a fight you have to go forward, you have to be trying to kill your opponent,” Grasso said.. "You’re not just waiting and waiting."

Grasso also mentioned that she loves the UFC 248 classic between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang, a five-round back-and-forth technical brawl and 2020’s Fight of the Year, and has always wanted to be involved in fight like that one.

“For the importance of the fight, for the huge event that it is, I mean I just expect that from me and my opponent that we are all there in the fight trying (to go for the finish),” Grasso added.

 
Alexa's a savage.
This will be a fight worthy of being the first ever W UFC trilogy.
 
What a shock the better finisher is trying to bait the point fighter into exchanging.
 
Mike said:
What a shock the better finisher is trying to bait the point fighter into exchanging.
Click to expand...
Dang when you put it like that
images
 
If you want to be the champ , you have to beat the champ - Wooo
 
You must finish the champ to become champ.
New rules.
And it would actually be interesting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Valentina Shevchenko Still Convinced She Won Previous Fight vs. Alexa Grasso
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
Gamer2k4
Gamer2k4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,123
Messages
56,177,238
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top