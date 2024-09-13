“She’s always waiting, she’s always going backwards, but I think that if you want a belt, if you want to win a fight you have to go forward, you have to be trying to kill your opponent,” Grasso said.. "You’re not just waiting and waiting."Grasso also mentioned that she loves the UFC 248 classic between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang, a five-round back-and-forth technical brawl and 2020’s Fight of the Year, and has always wanted to be involved in fight like that one.“For the importance of the fight, for the huge event that it is, I mean I just expect that from me and my opponent that we are all there in the fight trying (to go for the finish),” Grasso added.