You made similar comments about their other fights, yet grasso still has the belt. She brings the same thing she's always brought -- More durability, and the offensive potency/ability to steal the bigger moments of the fight, which tends to swing competitive rounds in her favor. Val will likely win more minutes of the fight yet again, only to get rocked or dropped or give up her back or neck in a round she was otherwise winning.



We've seen Grasso take val's best shots and keep coming, where as Val hasn't shown the ability to take Grasso's best shots as well. We've seen grasso deal with val's best positions in grappling, whereas Val hasn't dealt with grasso's best positions in grappling as well.



That isn't even mentioning the age and long lay off.