Pereira is so accurate and fluid, honestly think he'd lay Tuivasa out cold if they fought at HW. Tuivasa is sloppy and not much skill. Fun fighter and brings it, but he is way too sloppy.



There has never been a 3 division champ in UFC but Pereira is the most likely if there ever is one, he has the frame for it and more importantly the skills. He has big power like the HWs but he is just much more accurate with so much experience. Guys like Tom and Gane and Pavlovich just don't have a lot of experience compared, Pereira been striking for such a long time at a high level. I honestly would not be surprised if he is the first 3 division champion in UFC.