  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alex Pereira training with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa

geez.. poatan gonna be buying bugattis and yachts soon.. Already rolling 2 deep on G-Wagons.
 
Pereira is so accurate and fluid, honestly think he'd lay Tuivasa out cold if they fought at HW. Tuivasa is sloppy and not much skill. Fun fighter and brings it, but he is way too sloppy.

There has never been a 3 division champ in UFC but Pereira is the most likely if there ever is one, he has the frame for it and more importantly the skills. He has big power like the HWs but he is just much more accurate with so much experience. Guys like Tom and Gane and Pavlovich just don't have a lot of experience compared, Pereira been striking for such a long time at a high level. I honestly would not be surprised if he is the first 3 division champion in UFC.
 
I get why most fighters don't post much sparring footage or even training footage but I fookin love that Alex does because it's so fascinating and fun to watch.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Pereira is so accurate and fluid, honestly think he'd lay Tuivasa out cold if they fought at HW. Tuivasa is sloppy and not much skill. Fun fighter and brings it, but he is way too sloppy.

There has never been a 3 division champ in UFC but Pereira is the most likely if there ever is one, he has the frame for it and more importantly the skills. He has big power like the HWs but he is just much more accurate with so much experience. Guys like Tom and Gane and Pavlovich just don't have a lot of experience compared, Pereira been striking for such a long time at a high level. I honestly would not be surprised if he is the first 3 division champion in UFC.
Click to expand...

Does he have the chin though? Pereira gets tagged quite often and versus a HW it's quite a gamble.
 
StonedLemur said:
His chin has been better st LHW tbf sir.
Click to expand...

Yeah, you're right.

Still I get nervous as fuck when he fights, lol. I always feel like he's about to get KOed.

Specially some crazy ass fighter like Jiri.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,917
Messages
55,725,828
Members
174,911
Latest member
joshclarke01

Share this page

Back
Top