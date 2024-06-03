This is just egregious ducking of Ankalaev, idk how much of it is by Pereira and how much of it is the UFC wanting to make bank on epic striking wars and keep the grappler from upsetting the cash cows, but they're trying very hard to avoid Pereira having to fight a grappler
Oh yeah and we need Jan vs Jiri, that's a great matchup that's years overdue
August would be kind of weird. I'm expecting Dricus vs Izzy as the headliner for that one. 306 in September is in Vegas and that makes sense, but I'm expecting either O'Malley vs Merab or Ilia vs Max to headline that one. Alex might have to wait until 307 wherever they hold that card.
I'm ok with Ankalaev or Jiri. Both men have an argument. Some people think the Jiri fight got stopped a little early. Some people might say Ankalaev already got a shot and went to a draw. Rakic is a better recent win than Walker though for sure.