Rumored Alex Pereira Says UFC Offered Jiri Prochazka NEXT And Wants It In August

Wtf?

Give Ankalaev the title shot.

Enough with these rematches when there are other clear contenders available.
 
This is just egregious ducking of Ankalaev, idk how much of it is by Pereira and how much of it is the UFC wanting to make bank on epic striking wars and keep the grappler from upsetting the cash cows, but they're trying very hard to avoid Pereira having to fight a grappler

Oh yeah and we need Jan vs Jiri, that's a great matchup that's years overdue
 
Would rather see the fresh match up with Ankalaev. Also kinda doubt they do August, that ppv is in Australia and likely already has a headliner.
 
Would be nice to see Anka vs Alex. Not sure why this rematch
 
I'd rather see him defend against Ankalaev tbh. Ankalaev deserves the shot plus we've seen Pereira and Jiri already.
Same, but if its booked im up for it baby! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRR JIRI
 
August would be kind of weird. I'm expecting Dricus vs Izzy as the headliner for that one. 306 in September is in Vegas and that makes sense, but I'm expecting either O'Malley vs Merab or Ilia vs Max to headline that one. Alex might have to wait until 307 wherever they hold that card.

I'm ok with Ankalaev or Jiri. Both men have an argument. Some people think the Jiri fight got stopped a little early. Some people might say Ankalaev already got a shot and went to a draw. Rakic is a better recent win than Walker though for sure.
 
WTF!!!?? - didn't Pereira just KTFO Jiri the fight before last??

ANKALAEV!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
As expected, to be honest.

And lol at ducking.

The UFC aren't offering Ankalaev. They are choosing a different fight.
 
Good, good. Jiri overcoming his demons once again.
 
As much as i love poatan, this fight doesnt make any sense.
 
Pereira headlining over Izzy would be ironic, should obviously be Ankalaev though as many have wisely stated. Ankalaev did say he isn't fighting until Abu Dhabi though so maybe he isn't interested.

Imagine Pereira & DDP title defenses for 305 & Ilia/Max + Omalley/Merab for 306. Still leaves Islam for Abu Dhabi & Jones for MSG.
 
