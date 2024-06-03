  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 Might Be A Done Deal; Confirmed By Both

This is just egregious ducking of Ankalaev, idk how much of it is by Pereira and how much of it is the UFC wanting to make bank on epic striking wars and keep the grappler from upsetting the cash cows, but they're trying very hard to avoid Pereira having to fight a grappler

Oh yeah and we need Jan vs Jiri, that's a great matchup that's years overdue
 
Rorschachxx said:
I'd rather see him defend against Ankalaev tbh. Ankalaev deserves the shot plus we've seen Pereira and Jiri already.
Same, but if its booked im up for it baby! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRR JIRI
 
August would be kind of weird. I'm expecting Dricus vs Izzy as the headliner for that one. 306 in September is in Vegas and that makes sense, but I'm expecting either O'Malley vs Merab or Ilia vs Max to headline that one. Alex might have to wait until 307 wherever they hold that card.

I'm ok with Ankalaev or Jiri. Both men have an argument. Some people think the Jiri fight got stopped a little early. Some people might say Ankalaev already got a shot and went to a draw. Rakic is a better recent win than Walker though for sure.
 
Pereira headlining over Izzy would be ironic, should obviously be Ankalaev though as many have wisely stated. Ankalaev did say he isn't fighting until Abu Dhabi though so maybe he isn't interested.

Imagine Pereira & DDP title defenses for 305 & Ilia/Max + Omalley/Merab for 306. Still leaves Islam for Abu Dhabi & Jones for MSG.
 
Really doubt UFC would want this fight for August. Earliest I could see it happening is @ UFC 306, The Sphere event in September.

No point having it in Australia, it's a main event worthy fight obviously. DDP vs Adesanya is a great headliner & both fights deserve to have their own cards.
 
JoeRowe said:
Pereira headlining over Izzy would be ironic, should obviously be Ankalaev though as many have wisely stated. Ankalaev did say he isn't fighting until Abu Dhabi though so maybe he isn't interested.

Imagine Pereira & DDP title defenses for 305 & Ilia/Max + Omalley/Merab for 306. Still leaves Islam for Abu Dhabi & Jones for MSG.
Were only gonna get Suga Merab or Ilia Max on 306 unless they do 3 title fights. I'm like 99% positive Val Grasso 3 is gonna co main.
 
