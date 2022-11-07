Alex Pereira is a sloppy striker

G

Gracious Warrior

Banned
Banned
Joined
Dec 11, 2020
Messages
1,629
Reaction score
5,317
I decided to go and watch a few of AP's kickboxing fights to see what the hype is and honestly I didn't find him to be that impressive compared to other kickboxers on his level. I would actually describe him as a very sloppy striker who recklessly attacks and leaves many openings. The two things that have allowed him to be successful are his power and chin. Based on what I've seen I now favor Izzy to win comfortably on points. All he has to do is avoid AP's powerful hook and he should be able to out strike him using speed and better technique. The only wildcard I'm wondering about is the grappling. If they start clinching or even going to the ground I have no insight into who is better. But if they stay standing and fight a clean striking fight then Izzy should win this one going away.
 
He started training relatively late, like right around 22-years old. A guy like Giorgio Petrosyan was all already kickboxing for almost 10 years by the time he was 22-years old, and was a pro at 16-years old. It’s hard to achieve elite status when you start so late. He does have incredible power though. That left hook is lethal……
 
George Foreman was a pretty sloppy striker too. Everyone knew he'd be exposed by Joe Frazier as a no-talent bum. Look what happened. He beat Frazier and people said Foreman's the GOAT.

A couple years later Ali exposed Foreman and proved he was never really any good

What's my point? Basically boxing and MMA are the same, the guy who wins is the GOAT and the loser was exposed, was never really any good. Is normal.
 
It's true. I've also said this in some threads. But he does have the chin to back that fighting style up. At least in Kickboxing. In MMA gloves Izzy has pretty decent chances to knock him out, but vice versa. With his reach he is able to hit you back every time you hit him. He's certainly beatable in MMA, but he's a real danger for just anyone.
 
I get what youre saying, his striking isnt neccesairly what you would see in movies... However in reality it doesnt really matter how it looks, maybe that same sloppiness creates openings for him, who knows, its a complex sport and its stupid to think theres one way to do things.

I mean hell Steph Currys shot form is something that no coach would ever teach anybody, and hes probably the greatest shooter in history of NBA...
 
Great to see an original take after actually watching his fights.
I agree he is sloppy, but he excellent attributes of aggression, timing etc that make him very effective.
 
OP is kind of right, but he will take a lot of shit for it.
Pereira has power, indeed, and he is a great striker.
But he has holes in his defense.
 
I'm convinced most people here don't watch fights. Kickboxing, MMA, boxing are very different sports. MMA champions have no chance against a kickboxer. Remember all those great K-1 strikers that became UFC champs? No you don't
 
kingghidrah said:
George Foreman was a pretty sloppy striker too. Everyone knew he'd be exposed by Joe Frazier as a no-talent bum. Look what happened. He beat Frazier and people said Foreman's the GOAT.

A couple years later Ali exposed Foreman and proved he was never really any good

What's my point? Basically boxing and MMA are the same, the guy who wins is the GOAT and the loser was exposed, was never really any good. Is normal.
Click to expand...
Or they are both great and one is just a bit better. Once you get to a certain level everyone is good/great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Herwald
If Strickland hadn't accepted a fight with Alex, none of current MW/LHW drama would be happening.
2
Replies
27
Views
609
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Safwan ibn Muattal
Is it fair to say Alex Pereira is the best striker in MMA history?
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
5K
Ibm
Ibm
Oregonmma
Pereira is the best striker in UFC history and passes Khabib in GOAT talks
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
MetaIIica
How good is Jan Blachowicz ?
2
Replies
25
Views
568
wrb
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,928
Messages
55,943,264
Members
175,003
Latest member
aj_

Share this page

Back
Top