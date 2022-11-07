Alex Pereira is a sloppy striker

I decided to go and watch a few of AP's kickboxing fights to see what the hype is and honestly I didn't find him to be that impressive compared to other kickboxers on his level. I would actually describe him as a very sloppy striker who recklessly attacks and leaves many openings. The two things that have allowed him to be successful are his power and chin. Based on what I've seen I now favor Izzy to win comfortably on points. All he has to do is avoid AP's powerful hook and he should be able to out strike him using speed and better technique. The only wildcard I'm wondering about is the grappling. If they start clinching or even going to the ground I have no insight into who is better. But if they stay standing and fight a clean striking fight then Izzy should win this one going away.