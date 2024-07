ive been saying this for months, having trained with plinio prior to him being a mason, his career skyrocketed after joining the cult. he legit drove a total beater with bullet holes in it. his first fight after I met him was against Sapo Natal, it was a very one sided fight not in his favor. his most success in the cage came when luiz azeredo was his coach, but plinio never took his MMA career serious. after he was done fighting he joined the masons, began coaching poatan in kickboxing, which was funny because he was the bjj coach at the gym I trained at. the rest is history. It sounds conspiracyish, but seeing it from my point of view I feel like the masons helped push his career in some type of way.