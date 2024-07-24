That's a good rebuttal.



It would be close, for sure.



Holloway = a stud, a true BMF, and the entire world wants to see him avenge his loss to Conor, and send the Irishman back to twitter.

Not arguing with your counter, rubbing my chin to it.



However, that said, consider my argument:



Alex Pereira = a killer/finisher

Everyone wants to see Jon Jones knocked out.

Jon Jones has struggled with good strikers (Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustafsson, Dominic Reyes) ... and Pereira is better than all three, and is 2-3x more powerful than all three.

Jones couldn't take down either of these three (he took down Gustafsson, but not in their first meeting).



Alex Pereira still has a chance to make history; while no one really takes Conor McGregor seriously anymore as a viable contender.



Alex Pereira, if he beat Jones, especially by KO, would be the first fighter ever to defeat Jones, the first fighter ever to KO Jones, and the first fighter in UFC history to win 3 belts.



McGregor may still be a PPV sell, but I think the entire dynamics of an Alex Pereira x Jon Jones fight eclipses a Max Holloway x Conor McGregor fight, all things considered, and by a country mile.