Media Alex Pereira: 2nd Biggest UFC Star? 1000's Of Fans Crowding Him In AUSTRAILIA

Alex is so hot right now <NewGina>
 
Black9 said:
Conor i think is still #1 in terms of star power as much as he isn't fighting.
His return fight will probably sell the most out of anyone.
I doubt that.

I think Pereira vs. Jones @ HW would outsell every other fight in the history the sport + any fight Conor McGregor could do at this point.
 
Alex continues to own Izzy’s soul. Alex won over the people and has love from the fans that Izzy never received. Izzy is going to be a bar one day saying ‘I beat that guy one time.’
 
IronGolem007 said:
I doubt that.

I think Pereira vs. Jones @ HW would outsell every other fight in the history the sport + any fight Conor McGregor could do at this point.
I'd say Max vs Conor for BMF title or Conor vs Islam(at 155 or 170 belt) would outsell that.

As much as i dislike his twitter fingers now, Conor consistently sells over 1 mil ppv buys+ no matter who he fights
 
Black9 said:
I'd say Max vs Conor for BMF title or Conor vs Islam(at 155 or 170 belt) would outsell that.

As much as i dislike his twitter fingers now, Conor consistently sells over 1 mil ppv buys+ no matter who he fights
That's a good rebuttal.

It would be close, for sure.

Holloway = a stud, a true BMF, and the entire world wants to see him avenge his loss to Conor, and send the Irishman back to twitter.
Not arguing with your counter, rubbing my chin to it.

However, that said, consider my argument:

Alex Pereira = a killer/finisher
Everyone wants to see Jon Jones knocked out.
Jon Jones has struggled with good strikers (Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustafsson, Dominic Reyes) ... and Pereira is better than all three, and is 2-3x more powerful than all three.
Jones couldn't take down either of these three (he took down Gustafsson, but not in their first meeting).

Alex Pereira still has a chance to make history; while no one really takes Conor McGregor seriously anymore as a viable contender.

Alex Pereira, if he beat Jones, especially by KO, would be the first fighter ever to defeat Jones, the first fighter ever to KO Jones, and the first fighter in UFC history to win 3 belts.

McGregor may still be a PPV sell, but I think the entire dynamics of an Alex Pereira x Jon Jones fight eclipses a Max Holloway x Conor McGregor fight, all things considered, and by a country mile.
 
No doubt he is right up there.

I think there is few guys depending on the match ups that can do top business. But Conor is still king no doubt in drawing department no matter how much hardcore fans are over it.
 
Lol imagine thinking Pereira vs Jones would sell more than a Conor fight.

Pereira is a great star for the UFC but Conor is in a universe of his own.
 
IronGolem007 said:
That's a good rebuttal.

It would be close, for sure.

Holloway = a stud, a true BMF, and the entire world wants to see him avenge his loss to Conor, and send the Irishman back to twitter.
Not arguing with your counter, rubbing my chin to it.

However, that said, consider my argument:

Alex Pereira = a killer/finisher
Everyone wants to see Jon Jones knocked out.
Jon Jones has struggled with good strikers (Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustafsson, Dominic Reyes) ... and Pereira is better than all three, and is 2-3x more powerful than all three.
Jones couldn't take down either of these three (he took down Gustafsson, but not in their first meeting).

Alex Pereira still has a chance to make history; while no one really takes Conor McGregor seriously anymore as a viable contender.

Alex Pereira, if he beat Jones, especially by KO, would be the first fighter ever to defeat Jones, the first fighter ever to KO Jones, and the first fighter in UFC history to win 3 belts.

McGregor may still be a PPV sell, but I think the entire dynamics of an Alex Pereira x Jon Jones fight eclipses a Max Holloway x Conor McGregor fight, all things considered, and by a country mile.
I don't think Jones has ever cracked a million PPVs. Pereira certainly hasn't. Also the optics of Jones ducking the interim champion yet again to face a non-wrestler are terrible.
 
Wreckless said:
Lol imagine thinking Pereira vs Jones would sell more than a Conor fight.

Pereira is a great star for the UFC but Conor is in a universe of his own.
I think It depends Conor's opponent. Pereira vs Jones would sell more than Conor vs lets say Moicano.
 
