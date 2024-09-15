Aldana's Cut

dipstickjimmy
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 17, 2009
- Messages
- 12,624
- Reaction score
- 7,947
Much worse. Her face looked like it was splitting in half when she got punched in slow mo.That thing was worse then Marvin Eastman and the GOAT's Vagina.
View attachment 1062773
In what world would she get payed? There is a reason DW loves him some desperate Brazillians and Mexicans. Africa is his next big target. Cheap Labour is a major key to becoming a Billionaire.Hope she got payed well for this.