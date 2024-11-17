Alcohol And Cigarettes

chandler was absolutely trying to fuck charles up.dude is always involved in dirty tactics.. fishhooking mouths, eye pokes, fence grabs, glove grabs, blatant shots to the back of the head..backflipping immediately after punting tony's head off instead of at least checking on him, cringe WWE style mic talking.. yeah I can't stand this guy..I wish charles actually tried to hurt him when he had all those dominant positions instead of going for subs.. its a shame mike made it out of this fight with no practically no damage