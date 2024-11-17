  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Alcohol And Cigarettes

markantony20

markantony20

Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
Joined
May 10, 2022
Messages
4,534
Reaction score
8,682
Jesus Christ was that some awful reffing by Peterson!


Dude needs to be brought in for questioning about his job.

I know it’s extreme and a knee jerk reaction but in fighting sports athletes are in very real danger of serious injury and shots to the back of the head where the skull is thinnest and the brain stem is extremely dangerous.
 
chandler was absolutely trying to fuck charles up.

dude is always involved in dirty tactics.. fishhooking mouths, eye pokes, fence grabs, glove grabs, blatant shots to the back of the head..

backflipping immediately after punting tony's head off instead of at least checking on him, cringe WWE style mic talking.. yeah I can't stand this guy..

I wish charles actually tried to hurt him when he had all those dominant positions instead of going for subs.. its a shame mike made it out of this fight with no practically no damage :(
 
If his fight with Dustin was a red flag this fight was a elephant painted red chewing big red gum.
 
Cooliox said:
Eye poke, fence grabs… blatant shots to the back of the head

Meanwhile the stoned ref is thinking of the burger he’s gonna eat after the fight
They’re in NYC yeah? Probably get some good late night pizza.
 
Yeah that was all time bad.

Sometimes I've heard people going nuts about KP and kinda shrugged it off, but OMG that was awful tonight.

Truly awful.
 
I thought Cruz was just being salty when he was complaining about Keith Peterson, but it looks like he was onto something...
 
Keith has had some very suspect moments reffing ngl


This was just one of the most blatant and dangerous.
 
After what happened to Colon in boxing I legit squirm whenever I see a shot to the back of the head, it’s scary dude.
 
