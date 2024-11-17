Alcohol And Cigarettes

markantony20
Jesus Christ was that some awful reffing by Peterson!
Dude needs to be brought in for questioning about his job.
I know it’s extreme and a knee jerk reaction but in fighting sports athletes are in very real danger of serious injury and shots to the back of the head where the skull is thinnest and the brain stem is extremely dangerous.
