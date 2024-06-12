  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alan Jouban laments bad stoppages ruining fights: ‘We cannot let the UFC turn into the NFL'

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,638
Reaction score
18,327
Retired UFC veteran and current analyst Alan Jouban understands that sometimes fighters have to be protected from themselves, but he doesn’t believe that was anywhere near the case when Herzog injected himself into the action this past Saturday night.

“I do think he messed up on Saturday night,” Jouban said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I’d be curious to hear from [Herzog]. Sometimes you hear this: ‘I looked into Jared Cannonier’s eyes, his eyes were gone. They were glazed over, they were rolling into the back of the head. I talked to him, I said Jared show me something, Jared show me something. He didn’t show me something.’ That type of conversation — if I heard that from him, I would go, ‘OK, I wasn’t in there. I wasn’t standing three feet away from Jared,’ so he has a different perspective that we do. Sometimes that does happen. We’re not always right from what we see on TV from a zoomed out perspective.

“But in general, it was stopped too soon. It was stopped too early. Fighters need to be given the chance to fight out of something. What happens is you get hit sometimes and you get buzzed.”

“I didn’t see him afford Cannonier the opportunity to fight out of it,” Jouban said. “It was an early stoppage. Maybe he would have ended it, maybe not, but Cannonier’s a guy, he’s in shape, these weren’t the type of shots that were like, ‘Oh my God, is he ever going to be the same?’ No, they weren’t those types of shots.

“Is he taking years off his life? No, he was buzzed. He was buzzed, and 30 seconds later he was completely coherent again. It was an early stoppage. Feel bad it happens. It’s a tough call to make in the moment, but that was not one of [Herzog’s] best refereeing in that matchup.”

Of course, Jouban understands that referees have an impossibly tough job that requires them to make split-second decisions in a fight. Outside of a totally egregious late stoppage like what happened this past December when Jalin Turner was thudding punches off Bobby Green’s head after Green was clearly already unconscious, Jouban prefers to give fighters every possible chance to get out of a bad spot.

As much as he appreciates fighter safety, Jouban laments how bad stoppages like what unfolded in Cannonier vs. Imavov ruin fights, and he doesn’t want it to become a normal occurrence.

“We cannot let the UFC turn into the NFL,” Jouban said. “We cannot overly protect things. We cannot make it a completely different sport. You watch the hits and the tackles and the sacks in the NFL in the 80s and 90s and you look at it today and it’s a completely different sport. Now they’re trying to protect people. I get it, but this is combat sports. We’re a different sport. That is a game, this is a fight. We’re here to fight.

“We know every time we go out there, obviously we have the potential of getting knocked out or submitted or something could happen, but that is what people pay to see.”

Despite the NFL remaining the biggest sports league in the United States by a wide margin, many players and fans have complained about the constant rule changes — tackles routinely considered fair and legal just a couple of years ago now earn a penalty, which can completely alter the course of a game.

In particular, the “roughing the passer” calls for quarterbacks have earned a lot of blowback, especially from defensive players.

Jouban argues that fighters all accept the potential risks that come along this career, which is why he hopes what happened with Herzog doesn’t become a bigger trend.

“Fighters are fighting because they are OK with facing their fears and accepting that danger, accepting their fate,” Jouban said. “It’s OK if he lets it go 15 more seconds and Imavov lands a beautiful punch and Cannonier goes down and he’s knocked out. That’s OK. He’s not going to be mad [at Herzog].

“We’ve got to let these [fights] play out. We can’t start overly protecting fighters as they’ve done to overly protecting quarterbacks in [football]. This is combat sports. If this an amateur fight, stop it early. If this is your pro debut, stop it early. If this is the UFC and a main event in a sold-out arena, title implications, five-rounder — no, we go until somebody’s asleep.”

More: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/6/...ights-we-cannot-let-the-ufc-turn-into-the-nfl
 
Cannonier was losing but it wasnt like he was taking a sustained beating out there.

Even when he was rocked the guy wasnt able to land very good follow up shots on him. So he would have just recovered probably.
 
Gambling being legal most places is the root of it all.. There's not a doubt in my mind there are a number fighters, refs that rig fights..

Fans think the UFC rigs fights But I personally think refs and fighters rig fights on their own..

You see it a lot in the NFL and NBA and those guys makes millions.. You think a fighter who's making $20k to fight not betting? Lol
 
Bigger than Soccer

X3syHee.gif
 
It's true, the reffing shouldn't interfere prematurely causing unnatural outcomes.


The premise of fighting as a sport should mean that it has safety precautions but it's still a fight at the end of the day, people pay to watch it, and fighters careers are getting screwed sometimes over things like this and bad decisions.

What's crazy is the lack of effort on changing it for the better. They could but don't and that's what makes it stupid since they micromanage every other detail of the promotion. Why is this not top priority? I repeat, fighters careers are affected by this. They should care, it's an injustice.
 
Very true what Alan said, I agree with him. We must never lose sight of the fact this is supposed to be Ultimate Fighting. Remember a few months ago that UFC Fight Night card in Atlantic City, there were like 5 or 6 early stoppages on that card alone.. most of which the Mini Brock ref was responsible for, just freaking out at the first flush punch landed, its absoutley ridiculous. All of those fights should have gone on, they were nowhere near finished. He was just freaking out after a decent punch was landed.

I'm not trying to be JBG (even though I love him) , I just think we can't forget this is Ultimate Fighting, which I feel is getting lost on way too many people these days. I'm not saying everyone has to be knocked out cold to stop it, but fights like Nzechukwu vs Dustin Jacoby (for example) is just a joke, you can't be hitting someones gloves and forerarms and stopping the fight, sure he may have got dropped with a shot but nothing else lands, and then Nzechukwu is absoutley fuming and trying to push the ref away. Nowhere close to being done.
 
I mean early stoppages just ruin the vibe of the night especially for main events fight.

It's a thin line to thread if you're the ref. Might be to early or too late.
 
I disagree, the sooner we can get College MMA and High School MMA to take off the better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,240
Messages
55,680,593
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top