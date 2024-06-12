Very true what Alan said, I agree with him. We must never lose sight of the fact this is supposed to be Ultimate Fighting. Remember a few months ago that UFC Fight Night card in Atlantic City, there were like 5 or 6 early stoppages on that card alone.. most of which the Mini Brock ref was responsible for, just freaking out at the first flush punch landed, its absoutley ridiculous. All of those fights should have gone on, they were nowhere near finished. He was just freaking out after a decent punch was landed.



I'm not trying to be JBG (even though I love him) , I just think we can't forget this is Ultimate Fighting, which I feel is getting lost on way too many people these days. I'm not saying everyone has to be knocked out cold to stop it, but fights like Nzechukwu vs Dustin Jacoby (for example) is just a joke, you can't be hitting someones gloves and forerarms and stopping the fight, sure he may have got dropped with a shot but nothing else lands, and then Nzechukwu is absoutley fuming and trying to push the ref away. Nowhere close to being done.