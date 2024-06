Retired UFC veteran and current analyst Alan Jouban understands that sometimes fighters have to be protected from themselves, but he doesn’t believe that was anywhere near the case when Herzog injected himself into the action this past Saturday night.“I do think he messed up on Saturday night,” Jouban said on the latest episode of. “I’d be curious to hear from [Herzog]. Sometimes you hear this: ‘I looked into Jared Cannonier’s eyes, his eyes were gone. They were glazed over, they were rolling into the back of the head. I talked to him, I said Jared show me something, Jared show me something. He didn’t show me something.’ That type of conversation — if I heard that from him, I would go, ‘OK, I wasn’t in there. I wasn’t standing three feet away from Jared,’ so he has a different perspective that we do. Sometimes that does happen. We’re not always right from what we see on TV from a zoomed out perspective.“But in general, it was stopped too soon. It was stopped too early. Fighters need to be given the chance to fight out of something. What happens is you get hit sometimes and you get buzzed.”“I didn’t see him afford Cannonier the opportunity to fight out of it,” Jouban said. “It was an early stoppage. Maybe he would have ended it, maybe not, but Cannonier’s a guy, he’s in shape, these weren’t the type of shots that were like, ‘Oh my God, is he ever going to be the same?’ No, they weren’t those types of shots.“Is he taking years off his life? No, he was buzzed. He was buzzed, and 30 seconds later he was completely coherent again. It was an early stoppage. Feel bad it happens. It’s a tough call to make in the moment, but that was not one of [Herzog’s] best refereeing in that matchup.”Of course, Jouban understands that referees have an impossibly tough job that requires them to make split-second decisions in a fight. Outside of a totally egregious late stoppage like what happened this past December when Jalin Turner was thudding punches off Bobby Green ’s head after Green was clearly already unconscious, Jouban prefers to give fighters every possible chance to get out of a bad spot.As much as he appreciates fighter safety, Jouban laments how bad stoppages like what unfolded in Cannonier vs. Imavov ruin fights, and he doesn’t want it to become a normal occurrence.More: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/6/...ights-we-cannot-let-the-ufc-turn-into-the-nfl