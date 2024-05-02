Law Alabama House committee OKs bill requiring safe storage of firearms

This story says it has a slim chance of passing, but I thought it was an interesting bill.

Under the bill, gun owners would be required to secure their firearms so that children cannot have access to the gun, such as a trigger lock or a gun safe.

A parent or guardian whose child carried an unsecured firearm to school could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.
Especially when you consider the exception listed below:

  • The legislation also creates an exception for the parent if the child uses the firearm in self-defense.

Doesn't this defeat the purpose of properly securing a gun from a child?
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
you don't have to have a safe to properly secure a firearm from a child.
I agree, but why push for safe storage if there's an exception for a child who gains access to the firearm (for self-defense) that's supposed to be secured so they can't?
 
That exception is included in Texas law too. It's worded as an "affirmative defense to prosecution". My guess is that the thinking behind it is that nobody is getting charged with this unless the kid that gets the gun does something that would necessitate police involvement. If the kid is shooting a robber you're good, if the kid shoots himself or another kid then you're fucked.

Texas law also prohibits police from making an arrest before the seventh day after the offense was committed. Which is basically allowing a parent to grieve and have a funeral before they go to jail.

Another cool affirmative defense is being engaged in an agricultural enterprise when the offense occurs.
 
spamking said:
I agree, but why push for safe storage if there's an exception for a child who gains access to the firearm (for self-defense) that's supposed to be secured so they can't?
- Lets say that several gun owners, arent reponsible enought to own a gun or rise kids.
 
