That exception is included in Texas law too. It's worded as an "affirmative defense to prosecution". My guess is that the thinking behind it is that nobody is getting charged with this unless the kid that gets the gun does something that would necessitate police involvement. If the kid is shooting a robber you're good, if the kid shoots himself or another kid then you're fucked.



Texas law also prohibits police from making an arrest before the seventh day after the offense was committed. Which is basically allowing a parent to grieve and have a funeral before they go to jail.



Another cool affirmative defense is being engaged in an agricultural enterprise when the offense occurs.