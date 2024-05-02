spamking
spamking
This story says it has a slim chance of passing, but I thought it was an interesting bill.
Especially when you consider the exception listed below:
Doesn't this defeat the purpose of properly securing a gun from a child?
Under the bill, gun owners would be required to secure their firearms so that children cannot have access to the gun, such as a trigger lock or a gun safe.
A parent or guardian whose child carried an unsecured firearm to school could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.
