Robert E Lee was a piece of shit. He should have been sent to the gallows like the loser and traitor he was.



The slaveholding families where he lived had a tradition of not breaking up slave families. As cruel as they were having slaves, they at least tried to make sure they didn't break any families up. Lee purposely broke up every single family on his estate except a single one.



Some of Lee's slaves were also supposed to be given their freedom after their previous "master" died. Their old master had it in his will. When he died Lee just took them over and kept them enslaved anyway. A Virginia court actually intervened and forced him to free them.



Lee also enjoyed personally beating his slaves, a job that was usually left to someone else. But he wanted to personally do it. After he whipped them, he would have their backs washed with brine afterwards, to make sure their lacerations burned.



During the war his army abducted free black people and brought them back south as slaves. This was done with Lee's knowledge. Late in the war a group of black union soldiers surrendered to soldiers under Lee's command. Instead of accepting their surrender, they massacred all of them.



After the war was over, Lee repeatedly insisted to his friends that they only hire white labor, not freedmen. He also became the president of Washington College after the war. Students formed their own chapter of the KKK and used to abduct and rape black girls from the nearby black schools. Lee was completely indifferent.



Then the piece of shit had the nerve to insist everything he did was actually to help black people:



“unless some humane course is adopted, based on wisdom and Christian principles, you do a gross wrong and injustice to the whole negro race in setting them free. And it is only this consideration that has led the wisdom, intelligence and Christianity of the South to support and defend the institution up to this time.”