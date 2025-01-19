  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Alabama and Mississippi will also honor Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

So they not even hiding it no more 👀
Alabama and Mississippi will also honor Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The U.S. is set to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the federal holiday set aside to honor the life of the civil rights icon. But in two states, Monday is also Robert E.
The U.S. is set to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the federal holiday set aside to honor the life of the civil rights icon. But in Alabama and Mississippi, Monday is also Robert E. Lee Day in honor of the Confederate general.The two states recognize King and Lee on the third Monday in January. Their state governments created holidays more than a century ago to honor Lee and later combined the day with the federal holiday established in the 1980s to honor King.


The strange juxtaposition of honoring men from vastly different legacies has persisted for decades.
How it happened Both men have January birthdays. Lee was born Jan. 19, 1807. King was born Jan. 15, 1929.
In the years after the Civil War, white politicians in southern states created multiple holidays to honor Confederate leaders and dead Confederate soldiers. Alabama lawmakers in 1901 named a January state holiday for Lee. Mississippi did the same in 1910.
President Ronald Reagan in 1983 signed legislation naming the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the slain civil rights leader. States slowly added the day to their roster of state holidays. Alabama and Mississippi in the 1980s adopted Martin Luther King Day as a state holiday, adding it to their existing day honoring Lee.Some other southern states at one time also had a joint holiday, but have ended that practice, leaving only Alabama and Mississippi with a single day honoring both King and Lee.

Black lawmakers in Alabama and Mississippi have made multiple attempts in recent years to separate the holidays. But they have so far been unsuccessful.
Rep. Kenyatté Hassell said he wants to try again in Alabama in the legislative session begining next month. It is disrespectful to King’s memory and the struggle of the civil rights movement to celebrate him alongside a Confederate general, Hassell, said Hassell, a Democrat from Montgomery.
“There are fundamental difference between General Lee and Dr. King. The Confederate general, he fought the preserve slavery and uphold the whole institution of white supremacy. Dr. King was a civil rights leader who fought for equality and justice for all people,” Hassell said.


King first rose to prominence in the 1950s as the leader of the boycott against the segregated bus system in Montgomery, Alabama.
In Mississippi, Rep. Kabir Karriem, a Democrat from Columbus, introduced legislation this session that would remove the recognition of Lee from the holiday. The bill states the purpose is to “reflect the transformative power of Mississippi from its past to its present by celebrating holidays that wholly reflect the remarkable strides made by all citizens.”
Fewer Confederate holidays across South Many states in the South have opted to abolish or rename Confederate-related holidays.
Louisiana in 2022 struck Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the list of official state holidays.
Virginia in 2020 scrapped a holiday honoring Lee and Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, both natives of the state, to make Election Day a state holiday.
Georgia in 2015 changed Confederate Memorial Day to the neutrally titled “State Holiday.” Arkansas in 2017 ended the state’s practice of commemorating Lee on the same day as King, leaving only Alabama and Mississippi remaining.
Alabama and Mississippi have three Confederate-related state holidays. Both states mark Confederate Memorial Day in April and mark the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day in May.
Other states have Confederate-related holidays on the books, but they are not full holidays when state offices close.
Im done just protect yourselves and your family, if this country implodes then oh well, the only thing
i do take pleasure in is knowing that when its all over and if there is a God that Eternal Fire awaits ....

My only question tho is why?

And then got the nerve to say "sToP bRinGiNg RaCe iNtO it"
 
Robert E Lee was a piece of shit. He should have been sent to the gallows like the loser and traitor he was.

The slaveholding families where he lived had a tradition of not breaking up slave families. As cruel as they were having slaves, they at least tried to make sure they didn't break any families up. Lee purposely broke up every single family on his estate except a single one.

Some of Lee's slaves were also supposed to be given their freedom after their previous "master" died. Their old master had it in his will. When he died Lee just took them over and kept them enslaved anyway. A Virginia court actually intervened and forced him to free them.

Lee also enjoyed personally beating his slaves, a job that was usually left to someone else. But he wanted to personally do it. After he whipped them, he would have their backs washed with brine afterwards, to make sure their lacerations burned.

During the war his army abducted free black people and brought them back south as slaves. This was done with Lee's knowledge. Late in the war a group of black union soldiers surrendered to soldiers under Lee's command. Instead of accepting their surrender, they massacred all of them.

After the war was over, Lee repeatedly insisted to his friends that they only hire white labor, not freedmen. He also became the president of Washington College after the war. Students formed their own chapter of the KKK and used to abduct and rape black girls from the nearby black schools. Lee was completely indifferent.

Then the piece of shit had the nerve to insist everything he did was actually to help black people:

“unless some humane course is adopted, based on wisdom and Christian principles, you do a gross wrong and injustice to the whole negro race in setting them free. And it is only this consideration that has led the wisdom, intelligence and Christianity of the South to support and defend the institution up to this time.”
 
Here's something to think about.

We all know this picture, and the story behind it.
ODA6Kg


That little girl in the photo is the same age as Jerry Seinfeld.
 
In both states the holiday was established in 1901.

It's a state holiday so it's up to the voters in each state to decide if they want it or not.
 
