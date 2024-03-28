Jinx_AA said: He’d be top 10 in the FW or LW even probably … but he wouldn’t be champ! Click to expand...

Not convinced about the LW claim, he'd be an iffy top 10 in my opinion. Who's he beaten Spike Carlyle and Clay Collard lmfao? I had him losing to Shabliy and Usman Nurmagomedov.Top 10 FW for sure, could even see him as champ although I wouldn't count on it. But there's like a dozen guys globally who would easily be top 10 at FW if the UFC picked them up. Losene Keita, Salahdine Parnasse, AJ McKee, Timur Khizriev, Islam Omarov, Bibert Tumenov all strongly come to mind.