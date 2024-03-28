He’d be top 10 in the FW or LW even probably … but he wouldn’t be champ!
Lmao this reminds me of when I bought EA MMA years ago. Kind of hard to consider my guy the best lw on the planet when his best win was against Lyle “fancy pants” Beerbohm lolNot convinced about the LW claim, he'd be an iffy top 10 in my opinion. Who's he beaten Spike Carlyle and Clay Collard lmfao? I had him losing to Shabliy and Usman Nurmagomedov.
Top 10 FW for sure, could even see him as champ although I wouldn't count on it. But there's like a dozen guys globally who would easily be top 10 at FW if the UFC picked them up. Losene Keita, Salahdine Parnasse, AJ McKee, Timur Khizriev, Islam Omarov, Bibert Tumenov all strongly come to mind.
