Media AJ Mckee Says "ONLY Jon Jones and Khabib Have Better Stats Than Me" and Calls Himself Best LW/FW

You guys think he'd actually do well in the UFC?
He'd be very interesting at 145.

 
Held his own with Patricio Pitbull going 1-1 so he is elite.
McKee as a 145er could give any FW on the planet issues imo but I wouldn’t confidently say he’d win against the best. Volk, Topuria and Holloway’s combinations would probably give his potshot style issues.
 
He’d be top 10 in the FW or LW even probably … but he wouldn’t be champ!
 
Jinx_AA said:
He’d be top 10 in the FW or LW even probably … but he wouldn’t be champ!
Not convinced about the LW claim, he'd be an iffy top 10 in my opinion. Who's he beaten Spike Carlyle and Clay Collard lmfao? I had him losing to Shabliy and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Top 10 FW for sure, could even see him as champ although I wouldn't count on it. But there's like a dozen guys globally who would easily be top 10 at FW if the UFC picked them up. Losene Keita, Salahdine Parnasse, AJ McKee, Timur Khizriev, Islam Omarov, Bibert Tumenov all strongly come to mind.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Not convinced about the LW claim, he'd be an iffy top 10 in my opinion. Who's he beaten Spike Carlyle and Clay Collard lmfao? I had him losing to Shabliy and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Top 10 FW for sure, could even see him as champ although I wouldn't count on it. But there's like a dozen guys globally who would easily be top 10 at FW if the UFC picked them up. Losene Keita, Salahdine Parnasse, AJ McKee, Timur Khizriev, Islam Omarov, Bibert Tumenov all strongly come to mind.
Lmao this reminds me of when I bought EA MMA years ago. Kind of hard to consider my guy the best lw on the planet when his best win was against Lyle “fancy pants” Beerbohm lol
 
He's a great fighter but not a proven Jones or even Khabib who still had a lot left to prove when he retired.
 
I think he would very well in the UFC, perennial top 10 fighter but I have a hard time seeing him as champion in either division.
 
I don't think AJ would fight at FW if/when he makes it to the UFC. Pretty sure he's staying at 155.
 
HavokHarmon said:
Lmao this reminds me of when I bought EA MMA years ago. Kind of hard to consider my guy the best lw on the planet when his best win was against Lyle “fancy pants” Beerbohm lol
You put some damn respect on “Fancy Pants” name
 
I don't like AJ as much as lightweight. I didn't like how much trouble Sidney Outlaw gave him when you look at how Michael Chandler dealt with Outlaw.

If he can make 145 again then he's very good there.
 
