Your Account said: With advancements in AI, where is our future headed, especially in the realm of entertainment and media? If AI can generate hyper-realistic actors, voices, and entire movies, will human actors become unnecessary?

After all, most viewers have never met actors like De Niro or Brad Pitt in person—they only know them through screens. Could AI replace traditional actors entirely in the future?

It'll definitely be an issue going forward. We've already seen Ian Holm's likeness being used extensively in Alien Romulus. I predict the issue of actor likeness rights and AI movie to be a huge issue that will throw Hollywood in turmoil in the near future.Another is the issue of deepfakes. We've already seen pretty realistic ones in porn. To me however it just doesn't feel the same to fap off to AI porn, no matter how realistic, knowing it's generated by some cold AI programmed by some pimply developer, and not performed by a real 20 year old chick taking 3 dicks to put herself through college