Social AI generated movies

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,546
Reaction score
6,804
With advancements in AI, where is our future headed, especially in the realm of entertainment and media? If AI can generate hyper-realistic actors, voices, and entire movies, will human actors become unnecessary?
After all, most viewers have never met actors like De Niro or Brad Pitt in person—they only know them through screens. Could AI replace traditional actors entirely in the future?
Pros and cons ?
 
Ever seen this? It touches on the subject. Not a great film but worth a watch for the theme. 1736366311826.jpeg
 
Your Account said:
With advancements in AI, where is our future headed, especially in the realm of entertainment and media? If AI can generate hyper-realistic actors, voices, and entire movies, will human actors become unnecessary?
After all, most viewers have never met actors like De Niro or Brad Pitt in person—they only know them through screens. Could AI replace traditional actors entirely in the future?
Pros and cons ?
Click to expand...
It'll definitely be an issue going forward. We've already seen Ian Holm's likeness being used extensively in Alien Romulus. I predict the issue of actor likeness rights and AI movie to be a huge issue that will throw Hollywood in turmoil in the near future.

Another is the issue of deepfakes. We've already seen pretty realistic ones in porn. To me however it just doesn't feel the same to fap off to AI porn, no matter how realistic, knowing it's generated by some cold AI programmed by some pimply developer, and not performed by a real 20 year old chick taking 3 dicks to put herself through college
 
I'd love to be able to edit movies easily. Like in Warrior - Just take out the stupid powerbomb from the Kurt Angle fight and a couple of other little things and it's a much better movie.

Or Star Wars take out all the stupid stuff he added.

The ability to make the dumb stuff in certain movies not so dumb would be awesome.

That's what I feel like AI movie stuff will be great for as a consumer.
 
I'd bet money I don't have, I mean I can almost swear this will happen. I should even make a thread about it...

I guarantee that talks have been had to use AI to bring Paul Walker back for another Fast and Furious movie.

I'd bet the whole house.
 
Other said:
I'd bet money I don't have, I mean I can almost swear this will happen. I should even make a thread about it...

I guarantee that talks have been had to use AI to bring Paul Walker back for another Fast and Furious movie.

I'd bet the whole house.
Click to expand...

Just have Matt McCusker player him.
 
did people already forget about the strikes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies The 10 Best Career-Defining performances in Movies, Ranked
Replies
12
Views
433
Tone C
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,973
Messages
56,750,755
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top