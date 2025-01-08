Your Account
With advancements in AI, where is our future headed, especially in the realm of entertainment and media? If AI can generate hyper-realistic actors, voices, and entire movies, will human actors become unnecessary?
After all, most viewers have never met actors like De Niro or Brad Pitt in person—they only know them through screens. Could AI replace traditional actors entirely in the future?
Pros and cons ?
