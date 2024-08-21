Age appropriate??????

So I catch Deadpool Wolverine last night, got there while the previews were playing, very dark, alien romulus footage, take seat toward front because it was kinda crowded, watch movie, laugh a lot but can't decide if I liked movie or if DP peaked at the X-Force parachute scene in #2



Then the lights come up and confirm what I thought I was hearing. There are a ton of kids, many 10 or under watching this film.



Now I know I'm a boomer prude with the vapors by saying this, BUT HOLY SHIT PEOPLE LEAVE YOUR KIDS AT HOME







SPOILER COMING BUT NOT REALLY BECAUSE Y'ALL KNOW THIS ALREADY







Because this movie is nothing but people getting stabbed, cursing, sexual jokes, and sometimes all 3 at the same time. My god if you are a parent putting your toddler aged kid on a booster seat to watch that, there is something wrong with your approach to parenting.



Now tell me how wrong, stupid, ugly, out of touch and old I am.