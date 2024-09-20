Elections After Shooting, ABC, CBS and NBC Blast Trump with 95% Bad Press

Not even Sunday’s close call with a would-be assassin could interrupt the liberal TV networks’ barrage of bad press against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. A look at the first 72 hours of coverage on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights — finds that while the attempted assassination dominated campaign coverage, these networks’ anti-Trump spin was nearly as bad as it could be: 95% negative, vs. just five percent positive.

MRC analysts analyzed all 69 minutes of campaign coverage on the evening newscasts from September 15 through September 17. The attempted assassination was by far the dominant story: 48 minutes of airtime, or almost 70% of all campaign news. The networks aired more than 17 minutes of coverage on Sunday night, an additional 22 minutes on Monday and another eight minutes Tuesday evening.

SecondAssasinationAttempt_Study%281%29.png


Yet even as they covered the shocking new danger to Trump, the networks persisted in bashing the GOP candidate on a range of other issues — as well as his reaction to his own close call. Over the three nights, we tallied 21 evaluative comments about the GOP candidate, 20 of which were negative, which computes to a 95% negative spin score. (For more, see the methodology explanation at the end of this article.)

I've always wondered how elections would be different if the MSM (Broadcast News and Newspapers) were even handed in their reporting. When Trump ran against Hillary, she received 90%+ good press, while he received 90%+ bad press. The same happened to Mitt Romney versus Barack Obama. What is the impact of all the bad press the Republican candidates always receive? How are the propagandists posing a "journalists" impacting our elections?
 
Fascist gonna Fascist. They'll find out in November. Anyone still worried about what MSM says these days is an easily led idiot at this point to be honest.
 
They have to. They can't exactly tell their audience they've been bullshitting them for years and didn't realize anybody was stupid enough to believe them. Plus, driving their audience to literal insanity hoping for violence is the whole point. A democrat caller on the "Washington Journal" from 2 days ago sounded like he had a sub 60 IQ and didn't realize he was supposed to keep it quiet.


 
When you cry about to this to your wife, how quickly does she laugh about it and screw your best mate?
 
That’s definitely not election interference.
No suh, this is journalism!
 
adds up because 95% of the posters here who hate Trump have been consistently bashing him following the second attempt as well.

just a coincidence perhaps, there probably isn't any correlation
 
A democrat caller on the "Washington Journal" from 2 days ago sounded like he had a sub 60 IQ and didn't realize he was supposed to keep it quiet.
No sane person from either side of the aisle is calling into a cspan show
 
You do realize that media organizations aren't obligated to report everything 50/50, right? If one candidate is saying insane shit day after day, while the other candidate isn't, the media it isn't political bias to point that out.

You want "positive" stories about Trump? Get someone to tell him to stop pushing a racist lie that's hurting people in a town he pretends to care about.
 
adds up because 95% of the posters here who hate Trump have been consistently bashing him following the second attempt as well.
How much of the 95% is actually perceived as negative by Trump supporters though? I'd assume that the cat eating thing was counted as negative as it was a bullshit story, but Trump supporters probably view it as a positive regardless of validity.
 
adds up because 95% of the posters here who hate Trump have been consistently bashing him following the second attempt as well.

just a coincidence perhaps, there probably isn't any correlation
Both the threads on the Butler attempt and the one last weekend tuned into another TDS megathread very quickly.
 
How much of the 95% is actually perceived as negative by Trump supporters though? I'd assume that the cat eating thing was counted as negative as it was a bullshit story, but Trump supporters probably view it as a positive regardless of validity.
I would guess 100% of the 95% is perceived as negative by Trump supporters that pay attention to the media.



I'd assume the cat eating is viewed negatively by 100% of the Trump haters that pay attention to the media and 0% of Trump supporters tha pay attention to the media
 
Both the threads on the Butler attempt and the one last weekend tuned into another TDS megathread very quickly.
very impressive how virtuous they are with their hatred
 
