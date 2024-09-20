Not even Sunday’s close call with a would-be assassin could interrupt the liberal TV networks’ barrage of bad press against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. A look at the first 72 hours of coverage on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights — finds that while the attempted assassination dominated campaign coverage, these networks’ anti-Trump spin was nearly as bad as it could be: 95% negative, vs. just five percent positive.MRC analysts analyzed all 69 minutes of campaign coverage on the evening newscasts from September 15 through September 17. The attempted assassination was by far the dominant story: 48 minutes of airtime, or almost 70% of all campaign news. The networks aired more than 17 minutes of coverage on Sunday night, an additional 22 minutes on Monday and another eight minutes Tuesday evening.Yet even as they covered the shocking new danger to Trump, the networks persisted in bashing the GOP candidate on a range of other issues — as well as his reaction to his own close call. Over the three nights, we tallied 21 evaluative comments about the GOP candidate, 20 of which were negative, which computes to a 95% negative spin score. (For more, see the methodology explanation at the end of this article.)==============================================================================I've always wondered how elections would be different if the MSM (Broadcast News and Newspapers) were even handed in their reporting. When Trump ran against Hillary, she received 90%+ good press, while he received 90%+ bad press. The same happened to Mitt Romney versus Barack Obama. What is the impact of all the bad press the Republican candidates always receive? How are the propagandists posing a "journalists" impacting our elections?