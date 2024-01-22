After 25 years watching NBA again - where to start?

In the 90s I was a huge fan of the NBA. I watched MJ and the Bulls, read Rodman's books, was also a fan of a young Shaq and Penny Hardaway with the Magic and followed Hakeem and Dikembe.

Lost interest in the NBA in the late 90s and stopped watching.

Now I found a new interest in basketball and am looking for a sport to watch besides MMA (and BJJ which is boring as a spectator).

Now my problem: I know jack shit about the NBA. I don't know who are the players to follow and (besides stats and championships) which teams are worth watching.

I watched Pistons vs Bucks from Saturday and it was a godawful game compared to basketball in the 90s (picked it because I had always liked those two teams although the Bucks sucked back then).

So what teams would you recommend to see good and exciting basketball? Who are the top players at the moment?

On a side note: Why was the arena almost empty? In the early 2000s I wanted to go to a Knicks game and didn't get one single ticket.
 
The league is more skilled than ever. The floor is more spaced and defense is harder to play than ever as a result. On most teams option #7 on a team can shoot the ball. You were lucky to have 2 guys who were good shooters int he 90s.

The best players are Anthony Edwards (Wolves) SGA (OKC) Luka (Mavs) Jokic (Denver), Embiid (76ers), Giannis (Bucks), and Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers). Kevin Durant and LeBron are still incredible and right outside of them. KD might actually be in the top too his team is just super thin on depth.

Arenas are empty because teams make a majority of their money through TV deals. They don't give a shit about making a fun and affordable environment. I'm going to games again and I feel like I'm spending too much every time.
 
The main highlights.

1. MJ is still the GOAT.

2. The game is an absolute mess with everyone flopping around like retards.

3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.

5. The combination of grit and skill is largely gone from the game.

Enjoy watching.
 
3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.
That was exactly my impression after Pistons vs Bucks.

I watched Miami vs Atlanta from last week and it was a much better game. But again a lot of three pointers. But maybe that's the point @Croaker made, most players seem to be able to shoot three pointers now. In the 90s that was considered a special skill possessed only by a few.
 
That was exactly my impression after Pistons vs Bucks.

I watched Miami vs Atlanta from last week and it was a much better game. But again a lot of three pointers. But maybe that's the point @Croaker made, most players seem to be able to shoot three pointers now. In the 90s that was considered a special skill possessed only by a few.
Yeah, soft defense and much more space really shifted how the game is played.

Also, I forgot to mention the league is corrupt and the refs fix games (seriously). Watch a Lakers game and it will be pretty clear.

It's not all bad though. Every now and then there's a decent game.
 
That was exactly my impression after Pistons vs Bucks.

I watched Miami vs Atlanta from last week and it was a much better game. But again a lot of three pointers. But maybe that's the point @Croaker made, most players seem to be able to shoot three pointers now. In the 90s that was considered a special skill possessed only by a few.
You can't have 4 guys in the paint defending a guy driving anymore. The game is more complex because of the spacing. You see teams run what is now called actions, and it's to create space for an open shot where a defender in the lane can't close. Now with the game so spread out, you see the small forwards of the past becoming more prominent due to their flexibility. 6'7 hyper athletes with insane length to drive ball handlers to a certain direction for help. The problem is guys are so skilled you can't really just push him over, because in the set there will be an active screener and then there about 47 options depending on the offensive game plan and the defense has to adjust. That's just off the PnR actions. That's not even including the value of the 3 point shot. If you shoot 33% from 3 its the same value as 50% from in the paint or anywhere else. With that in mind, it's easier to drive and pull a defender or screen and roll a defender off his guy and make a pass to an open 3 point shooter. If you go back and watch the Bulls vs Pistons you'll see a bunch of weak ass bull shit and then like 4 hard fouls when the Pistons get upset. They didn't play defense, they just fouled cuz they were trash. Same shit with Karl Malone and John Stockton. Mid defenders who threw elbows and clothe lined guys which were fouls when they couldn't stop someone.

Btw, I wouldn't listen to Sweater, the game's always been rigged/shaved. From the 50's to crackheads shaving points for bookies to the Donaghy shit. It's never ending. The NBA is the most corrupt sport and always has been. Some people are just too stupid to realize it's not a new thing.
 
The main highlights.

1. MJ is still the GOAT.

2. The game is an absolute mess with everyone flopping around like retards.

3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.

5. The combination of grit and skill is largely gone from the game.

Enjoy watching.
MJ will.always be goat.

Agree the flopping is fucking terrrible

Teams in the 70s n 80s scored a lot as well and STILL played defense.

Very few offense isxrun ots just motion n iso n too many 3s taken.

Agree



Nba died slow after MJ then died totally after Kobe . Lebron might be great player but is most fake ass elite sportsman i have ever witnessed and cannot stand him..
 
Btw, I wouldn't listen to Sweater, the game's always been rigged/shaved. From the 50's to crackheads shaving points for bookies to the Donaghy shit. It's never ending. The NBA is the most corrupt sport and always has been. Some people are just too stupid to realize it's not a new thing.
It's far more obvious now than ever. Some of us aren't 18 years old and actually watched the NBA before 2010. As for who to listen to, yes I'm sure people should listen to the can that's on his 17th account in under a year.

Oh and the fact you actually listed Jokic as one of the best players is hilarious.

The best players are Anthony Edwards (Wolves) SGA (OKC) Luka (Mavs) Jokic (Denver), Embiid (76ers), Giannis (Bucks), and Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers).
This post is so stupid, Jokic is so good when he’s getting shot out of the gym and crossed over by 6’4 journeymen who aren’t even good wings. He’s a shitty shooter, awful perimeter defender due his drew Bledsoe level foot speed, and won’t ever win a title. But please keep masturbating over this fat Serbian who’s +/- is entirely predicated on regular season laziness and his ability to rebound and chuck a ball past the half court to a slasher.
Croaktard bless. Anyone that listens to anything you say should re-evaluate their life.

<36>
 
MJ will.always be goat.

Agree the flopping is fucking terrrible

Teams in the 70s n 80s scored a lot as well and STILL played defense.

Very few offense isxrun ots just motion n iso n too many 3s taken.

Agree



Nba died slow after MJ then died totally after Kobe . Lebron might be great player but is most fake ass elite sportsman i have ever witnessed and cannot stand him..
Yeah it actually felt like legitimate competition and not staged theatrics. It's really a shame what the game has turned into.
 
Yeah it actually felt like legitimate competition and not staged theatrics. It's really a shame what the game has turned into.
If any one person is to blame it Lebron. He has been the person to hold the torch since late 00's . A copy cat league and its in his and Stephs reflection. Instead of the all about winning firece competition of MJ n Kobe.

I was spoiled growing up in 80s as that was the golden decade of NBA. Magic an Bird made the NBA what it is , MJ elevated it capturing WORLD interest. Kobe was the step down........ Lebron then worse Steph was back to dark ages in terms of interest . He sure is a good businessman tho.. NBA rivaled NFL in terms of fan intrest an ratings during the Jordan era n close during the Magic/Bird era. Now the NBA finals would get beat like a drum by a ho hum Monday night or Sunday night football game just like Baseball WS/playoffs does/did..

Maybe the A Edwards / SGA era is better
 
If any one person is to blame it Lebron. He has been the person to hold the torch since late 00's . A copy cat league and its in his and Stephs reflection. Instead of the all about winning firece competition of MJ n Kobe.

I was spoiled growing up in 80s as that was the golden decade of NBA. Magic an Bird made the NBA what it is , MJ elevated it capturing WORLD interest. Kobe was the step down........ Lebron then worse Steph was back to dark ages in terms of interest . He sure is a good businessman tho.. NBA rivaled NFL in terms of fan intrest an ratings during the Jordan era n close during the Magic/Bird era. Now the NBA finals would get beat like a drum by a ho hum Monday night or Sunday night football game just like Baseball WS/playoffs does/did..

Maybe the A Edwards / SGA era is better
This was the final nail in the coffin for the NBA.

im-15809

giphy.gif


Getting thumped in the second round while basically no-showing games and then filming this nonsense was hilarious.
 
The main highlights.

1. MJ is still the GOAT.

2. The game is an absolute mess with everyone flopping around like retards.

3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.

5. The combination of grit and skill is largely gone from the game.

Enjoy watching.
Accurate post is accurate. Game is a travesty of its once former glory.
 
Listen man, you watch in the plumber/used car salesman era. The game is way worse now. Watching yourself play NBA Jam is a better way to spend your time.
 
First thing to do is educate yourself on the many funny nicknames for NBA players - Homework: read a few pages of the stickied NBA thread on sherdog
Step 2 is to listen to the drama of the day, as this will increase your emotional investment in the games. Homework: watch Inside the NBA and listen to Shaq incoherently mumble about how many rings he has
 
3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.
It's crazy how you routinely see teams score 130+ points now.

It used to be a once-in-a-season thing. You'd have the sports casts talk about it for days. Now you have that score every couple of days.
 
The main highlights.

1. MJ is still the GOAT.

2. The game is an absolute mess with everyone flopping around like retards.

3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.

5. The combination of grit and skill is largely gone from the game.

Enjoy watching.
I've started watching again since COVID (stopped pretty much late 90s) and this is the one i noticed the most, the old mid range 2 seems to be obsolete
 
In the 90s I was a huge fan of the NBA. I watched MJ and the Bulls, read Rodman's books, was also a fan of a young Shaq and Penny Hardaway with the Magic and followed Hakeem and Dikembe.

Lost interest in the NBA in the late 90s and stopped watching.

Now I found a new interest in basketball and am looking for a sport to watch besides MMA (and BJJ which is boring as a spectator).

Now my problem: I know jack shit about the NBA. I don't know who are the players to follow and (besides stats and championships) which teams are worth watching.

I watched Pistons vs Bucks from Saturday and it was a godawful game compared to basketball in the 90s (picked it because I had always liked those two teams although the Bucks sucked back then).

So what teams would you recommend to see good and exciting basketball? Who are the top players at the moment?

On a side note: Why was the arena almost empty? In the early 2000s I wanted to go to a Knicks game and didn't get one single ticket.
I
The main highlights.

1. MJ is still the GOAT.

2. The game is an absolute mess with everyone flopping around like retards.

3. The defense is atrocious and the average team PPG is 20 points higher than the 90s.

4. Offenses are mainly just chucking the ball around until someone is open for a three.

5. The combination of grit and skill is largely gone from the game.

Enjoy watching.
Hey, my guess is you’re a similar age to me. I’m 46. Correct me, if I’m wrong. I saw the Bird/Magic era, the Jordan era…the Jordan ‘replacement’ era… and so on. I just think the game has grown. It’s a truly international game. The perimeter players especially, are longer and more skilled. When Jordan came in to the Association, 6-6 was a big, physical shooting guard. Now, there are 6-9 plus-elite scoring perimeter players. It’s really like the college game met the biggest athletes. So, I think, ‘ the 90’s are the best ‘ people are a little nuts. Not saying defense isn’t suffering but it’s way harder to guard a deep team that shoots well. The spacing is a big factor. When Jordan made all those 3’s against Portland..big deal…now that happens every night. Could Hakeem, Rodman, Jordan and Pippen still compete today?…yes!! They absolutely could, …but dominant…no.
 
