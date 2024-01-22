After 25 years watching NBA again - where to start?

The Accuser
In the 90s I was a huge fan of the NBA. I watched MJ and the Bulls, read Rodman's books, was also a fan of a young Shaq and Penny Hardaway with the Magic and followed Hakeem and Dikembe.
Lost interest in the NBA in the late 90s and stopped watching.
Now I found a new interest in basketball and am looking for a sport to watch besides MMA (and BJJ which is boring as a spectator).
Now my problem: I know jack shit about the NBA. I don't know who are the players to follow and (besides stats and championships) which teams are worth watching.
I watched Pistons vs Bucks from Saturday and it was a godawful game compared to basketball in the 90s (picked it because I had always liked those two teams although the Bucks sucked back then).
So what teams would you recommend to see good and exciting basketball? Who are the top players at the moment?
On a side note: Why was the arena almost empty? In the early 2000s I wanted to go to a Knicks game and didn't get one single ticket.
