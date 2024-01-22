After 25 years watching NBA again - where to start?

The Accuser said:



I watched Miami vs Atlanta from last week and it was a much better game. But again a lot of three pointers. But maybe that's the point That was exactly my impression after Pistons vs Bucks.I watched Miami vs Atlanta from last week and it was a much better game. But again a lot of three pointers. But maybe that's the point @Croaker made, most players seem to be able to shoot three pointers now. In the 90s that was considered a special skill possessed only by a few. Click to expand...

You can't have 4 guys in the paint defending a guy driving anymore. The game is more complex because of the spacing. You see teams run what is now called actions, and it's to create space for an open shot where a defender in the lane can't close. Now with the game so spread out, you see the small forwards of the past becoming more prominent due to their flexibility. 6'7 hyper athletes with insane length to drive ball handlers to a certain direction for help. The problem is guys are so skilled you can't really just push him over, because in the set there will be an active screener and then there about 47 options depending on the offensive game plan and the defense has to adjust. That's just off the PnR actions. That's not even including the value of the 3 point shot. If you shoot 33% from 3 its the same value as 50% from in the paint or anywhere else. With that in mind, it's easier to drive and pull a defender or screen and roll a defender off his guy and make a pass to an open 3 point shooter. If you go back and watch the Bulls vs Pistons you'll see a bunch of weak ass bull shit and then like 4 hard fouls when the Pistons get upset. They didn't play defense, they just fouled cuz they were trash. Same shit with Karl Malone and John Stockton. Mid defenders who threw elbows and clothe lined guys which were fouls when they couldn't stop someone.Btw, I wouldn't listen to Sweater, the game's always been rigged/shaved. From the 50's to crackheads shaving points for bookies to the Donaghy shit. It's never ending. The NBA is the most corrupt sport and always has been. Some people are just too stupid to realize it's not a new thing.