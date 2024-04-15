African Weather Map system shows Cthulhu rising from depths of the Ocean

The application showed a cluster of waves reaching over 80 feet in height and spanning a distance wider than the state of Texas, moving up from Antarctica and toward the coast of Africa for about 24 hours before disappearing.
Video of the weather pattern got the rumor mill going, with people claiming it was anything from a massive underwater sea creature to a spaceship under the sea.

African weather system generating rumors of UFOs and 80-foot waves, blamed on software ‘error’

Alien and conspiracy theorists showed up in full force last week after a weather modeling software “error” showed an anomaly the size of Texas moving up the African coastline while gene…
It's already April 2024 and we haven't had anything explosive like the Mexican aliens and the cop lady train in 2023. I say, I for one, welcome our underwater African Cthulhu overlords
 
Software error, that’s as lame as the old weather balloon excuse
 
Maybe a giant portion of an Iceberg broke off from the bottom and started coming to the surface?

What do they mean Giant 80 ft waves the size of texas are an "error" ? This seems like the type of thing we need to get James Cameron investigating.
 
It's not as exciting as you might think - this is the morning after the grand opening of Antartica's first Taco Bell

Although admittedly Cthulhu might've gotten some Doordash
 
