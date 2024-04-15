African Weather Map system shows Cthulhu rising from depths of the Ocean

African weather system generating rumors of UFOs and 80-foot waves, blamed on software ‘error’ Alien and conspiracy theorists showed up in full force last week after a weather modeling software “error” showed an anomaly the size of Texas moving up the African coastline while gene…

The application showed a cluster of waves reaching over 80 feet in height and spanning a distance wider than the state of Texas, moving up from Antarctica and toward the coast of Africa for about 24 hours before disappearing.Video of the weather pattern got the rumor mill going, with people claiming it was anything from a massive underwater sea creature to a spaceship under the sea.